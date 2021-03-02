Technology News
loading

Justice League Snyder Cut Ends on a ‘Massive Cliffhanger’: Zack Snyder

Snyder has no plans to make Justice League 2.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 March 2021 11:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Justice League Snyder Cut Ends on a ‘Massive Cliffhanger’: Zack Snyder

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Aquaman in Justice League

Highlights
  • Justice League Snyder Cut out March 18 worldwide
  • Zack Snyder originally planned a Justice League trilogy
  • Justice League 2 would have been set in “Knightmare” world

Justice League Snyder Cut will end on a “massive cliffhanger”, director Zack Snyder has revealed, even though he has no plans to make more DC movies and doesn't think a potential Justice League 2 will ever happen. Snyder isn't entirely ruling out a sequel though, given how he found himself returning to Justice League thanks to a lengthy fan campaign and a fledgling streaming service (HBO Max) in need of attention. Wait, is he prodding the DC fandom to launch a second social media campaign that will pressure Warner Bros. to hire Snyder for Justice League 2? Who knows.

“The movie ends in a massive cliffhanger, yeah,” Snyder told IGN Fan Fest over the weekend, contradicting what many DC fans had vehemently discussed and supposed to be true. Snyder added later that the original plan was to have a Justice League trilogy: “Well, it was meant to be two more movies. [Zack Snyder's Justice League] doesn't really encompass any of the additional movies other than little… It hints, as you would, at a potential other world. I would plant the seeds as I had wanted to of what would come in the later films. That's in there, but as far as those stories, that would be to come if ever that happened — which it does not look like it would.”

Even though Snyder keeps saying that he doesn't see Justice League 2 happening at Warner Bros., that didn't stop him from further elaborating on what the film would look like. Snyder revealed that it would have been primarily set in the post-apocalyptic “Knightmare” world — the one Batfleck sees in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in his dreams, which we'll revisit in Justice League Snyder Cut with Jared Leto's new Joker for the ride — with the Justice League heroes trying to make sure that Earth never ends up in such a devastating situation.

“I'm a huge fan of [the post-apocalyptic world] and, really, the idea was that as the [Justice League] movies progressed, the next movie — if there ever was one, and it doesn't seem like there ever will be, but if there was — it would exist primarily in that world with them trying to set it right. [The “Knightmare” sequence in Justice League Snyder Cut with Batman and Joker] doesn't overstay its welcome, but it definitely does what I needed it to do for the story and for us. Beyond that, I think it's a spoiler.”

Snyder would clearly love to make Justice League 2 (and more sequels), which explains why he's trying to keep the door open. But he's unsure of support from Warner Bros., more so given how the DC film universe has gone in a different direction since Justice League. Robert Pattinson is set to be the new Batman in 2022's The Batman from writer-director Matt Reeves. And just last week, Warner Bros. hired J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates to develop a Superman reboot that will reportedly cast a new actor.

That said, those films are not part of the DC Extended Universe canon — alongside Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, Aquaman, and (upcoming) The Suicide Squad — which leaves room for Snyder to return with his original group one day. To which, Snyder said: “[Justice League 2 is] very hypothetical. I think that I would say, I would believe it when I see it, and happy to cross that bridge when I see it approaching.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League is out March 18 worldwide. It will be available on HBO Max in the US, HBO Go in parts of Asia, and HBO services in Europe. There are no concrete details on a platform for India, but WarnerMedia — which owns HBO — says it's “in discussions with local and global partners and will have more details shortly”.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, Zack Snyders Justice League, Zack Snyder, Justice League 2, DC Comics, DCEU, Warner Bros, WarnerMedia, HBO Max, HBO Go
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD IPS Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched

Related Stories

Justice League Snyder Cut Ends on a ‘Massive Cliffhanger’: Zack Snyder
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  2. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  4. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
  5. Redmi Note 10 Confirmed to Come With 5-Megapixel Super-Macro Lens
  6. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. OnePlus 9 Series Announcement Teased for March 8
  8. Oppo A74 5G Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro With Hole-Punch Design, iPhone SE 5G in the Works for 2022; USB-C iPhone Not Coming Soon: Kuo
  2. Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched
  3. Apple Reopens All 270 Stores in US for First Time Since Pandemic Began
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Beats Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in DxOMark Camera Ratings
  5. Disney+ Streaming Success Boosted by Households Without Kids, CEO Bob Chapek Says
  6. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Oppo Find X3 Neo, Oppo Find X3 Lite Full Specifications, Design Leak
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Ends on a ‘Massive Cliffhanger’: Zack Snyder
  8. Amazon Accused of Race-Gender Bias in Workplace, Faces Lawsuit
  9. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD IPS Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Zoom Subscriber Growth Slows as People Return to Classrooms and Offices, Posts Big Quarter Nevertheless
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com