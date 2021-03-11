Technology News
loading

Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May

The Blu-ray will come a little over two months after its HBO Max and video-on-demand premiere.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 March 2021 11:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May

Photo Credit: Zack Snyder/Warner Bros.

Amber Heard as Mera in Justice League Snyder Cut

Highlights
  • Justice League Snyder Cut premieres March 18 worldwide
  • Zack Snyder’s Justice League Blu-ray drops on May 26/ 27
  • Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray will have two discs

Justice League Snyder Cut is coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray — it's official. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed that Zack Snyder's four-hour director's cut of Justice League will be available in late May. We have exact release dates for Australia (May 26) and Germany (May 27). There's no word on when Justice League Snyder Cut will be available elsewhere, including the US and the UK, but expect it to be around the same dates. India tends to be a different story. While Tenet arrived three weeks late (December 15 in the US and January 4 in India), Wonder Woman 1984 actually showed up three weeks earlier here (March 9 in India, and March 30 in the US).

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment told Bluray-disc.de that Justice League Snyder Cut will be out May 27 in Germany in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with support for HDR (high-dynamic-range). Separately, Blu-ray.com lists a May 26 release date in Australia for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Additional details, including support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, what kind of Blu-ray extras we can expect, and whether there will be any special editions, are not available as yet. We also don't have a pre-order date.

For what it's worth, both Dolby Vision and Atmos are supported on HBO Max, so it's reasonable to expect them on the Justice League Snyder Cut 4K Blu-ray. Blu-ray.com claims that Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a two-disc set, with one of them being “BD-100” — triple-layer discs capable of holding 100GB on a single Blu-ray disc. This should allow the four-hour movie to fit on a single disc, which suggests that we will get some extras on the second Blu-ray disc.

Shot on 35mm film cameras supplied by Arri, Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available in Snyder's preferred 1.33:1 aspect ratio at 4K (2160p) resolution, just as it'll be on HBO Max and elsewhere.

Directed by Snyder, Justice League Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera, J.K. Simmons as James Gordon, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Peter Guinness as DeSaad, and Ray Porter as Darkseid.

Justice League Snyder Cut premieres March 18 on HBO services and video-on-demand platforms worldwide. It's out on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in late May.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Justice League, Justice League Snyder Cut, Zack Snyders Justice League, Warner Bros Home Entertainment, Australia, Germany, 4K, HDR, Blu ray, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Wallpapers Surface Online; Pro Model Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM

Related Stories

Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Specifications Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 Gaming Phone Series With Up to 18GB RAM Launched in India
  4. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  6. Xiaomi Announces Discounts on Several Mi Notebook Models in India
  7. Jio Fastest in Broadband Speeds, Vi in Mobile Data: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  8. Want to Send Videos Without Sound on WhatsApp? Here’s How You Can Do That
  9. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Justice League Snyder Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M12 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Kindle Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagvad Gita Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India
  4. Justice League Snyder Cut Blu-ray Release Date Set for May
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Renders and Wallpapers Surface Online; Pro Model Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM
  6. Jio Has Fastest Broadband in India, Vi Fastest in Mobile Data Speeds: Ookla Q4 2020 Report
  7. Parler Blocked on Apple's App Store After US Capitol Riot Review
  8. Vimeo Reviewing Use of Its Platform by Myanmar Military-Controlled TV Network MRTV
  9. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  10. Microsoft Mail Exchange Server Flaw Exploited by at Least 10 Hacking Groups, Researchers Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com