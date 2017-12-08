Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer – Everybody Runs, Including Dinosaurs

 
08 December 2017
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer – Everybody Runs, Including Dinosaurs

Highlights

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out June 2018
  • It's a sequel to the successful 2015 original
  • The film stars Christ Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has arrived, after a week of marketing that included 15-second teasers, a behind-the-scenes look, and a two-minute special short with Christ Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Black Mirror).

Fallen Kingdom is a direct sequel to the 2015 Jurassic World, which stands as the fourth highest-grossing of all-time with $1.6 billion (about Rs. 10,331 crore) in ticket sales. J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) takes over directing duties from Colin Trevorrow on Fallen Kingdom, which brings back Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm from the 1993 original.

The new trailer gives us a peek at what to expect from the film. There's going to be a volcano eruption on the island of Isla Nublar, where the remaining dinosaurs from Jurassic World have roamed freely for years after the theme park was shut down.

Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, who worked as the high-heeled park manager in the 2015 chapter, founded a Dinosaur Protection Group in the interim. She has recruited Pratt's dinosaur trainer Owen Grady to help her keep them from going extinct.

Fallen Kingdom also stars B.D. Wong (Mr. Robot), Toby Jones (Captain America), James Cromwell (Star Trek: First Contact), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Justice Smith (Paper Towns), Geraldine Chaplin (Chaplin), and Daniella Pineda (The Detour).

The sequel was written by Trevorrow and his writing partner Derek Connolly, both of whom also worked on Jurassic World. They were also responsible for early drafts of Star Wars: Episode IX, before being let go and replaced by J.J. Abrams.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out June 22, 2018 in the US and other countries, with an early release of June 8 in the UK and other European nations. There's no word on an India release date, yet.

Further reading: Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, Universal Pictures
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Trailer – Everybody Runs, Including Dinosaurs
 
 

