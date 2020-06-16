Technology News
loading

Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols

An early indoor restart in a badly-hit UK? Blame ongoing costs.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 16 June 2020 13:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols

Photo Credit: Trevorrow

Jurassic World: Dominion shooting in February

Highlights
  • Jurassic World: Dominion release date is June 11, 2021
  • Filming originally began in February, paused in March
  • Mandatory masks, on-site doctors, thousands of tests

Jurassic World: Dominion will resume production in July in the UK, becoming the first major film to do so amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Its stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who have been sheltering in place at their respective homes in the US, will soon return to London for a two-week quarantine. Universal Pictures has confirmed that filming will restart July 6 at Pinewood Studios. The studio has spent around $5 million (about Rs. 38 crores) on COVID-19 safety protocols, which includes carrying out thousands of tests on cast and crew during filming.

Deadline first reported on the Jurassic World: Dominion plans, with a confirmation from Universal Pictures. It's curious that the studio is pushing for an early restart for various reasons. For one, Pinewood Studios in an indoor facility; Mission: Impossible 7 isn't due to resume outdoor production until September. Moreover, the UK is among the worst hit countries across the world, though new cases have seen a declining pattern since the end of May. Deadline notes the reason for the rush might be the fact that Pinewood has been charging Universal holding fees.

Jurassic World: Dominion originally entered production in late February, with writer-director Colin Trevorrow confirming as much in a tweet. But filming came to a stop four weeks in. Deadline says that the original schedule for Jurassic World: Dominion was for 20 weeks. That might change due to the pandemic, with coronavirus safety protocols mandating a series of precautions and measures.

In addition to testing prior to and during filming, Universal Pictures has enlisted the help of a private medical facility to oversee production. According to info given to Deadline, that includes on-site doctors, nurses, and isolation wards; mandatory masks for cast and crew, except those performing; daily anti-viral sprays and fogs for toilets, kitchens, communal areas, trucks, and sets; 150 hand sanitiser stations; and over 1,800 safety signs.

“Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home,” Universal told Deadline. “We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”

Beyond Pratt and Howard, Jurassic World: Dominion also stars returning cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong. While some have been part of the Jurassic World series, a few reprise their Jurassic Park roles. Joining them on Jurassic World: Dominion are Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon), Scott Haze (Child of God), Mamoudou Athie (Uncorked), and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It).

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently slated to release June 11, 2021 worldwide.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jurassic World, Jurassic World Dominion, Universal Pictures, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Poco to Launch New Smartphone in India in Less Than 1 Month: Report

Related Stories

Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  3. The Best Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  4. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition Review
  5. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  6. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  7. OnePlus' Next Budget Phone Will Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  9. Microsoft Teams Users Can Now Add Custom Background During Video Call
  10. Android 11 Will Let You Trash Files Instead of Deleting Them Completely
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Budget TV Models to Feature Gamma Engine, Support 93 Percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut: CEO Pete Lau
  2. Android 11 Will Include a Hidden Recycle Bin to Let You Trash Files Instead of Deleting Them Completely
  3. Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A5 2020 Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. OnePlus Nord aka OnePlus Z May Feature Quad Rear Cameras, Tipster Hints
  5. Xiaomi May Launch Two New Budget Phones, Said to Be Priced Below Redmi 10X
  6. Jurassic World: Dominion to Resume Production in July With New Coronavirus Safety Protocols
  7. SoftBank-Backed Ride-Hailing Firm Grab Announces Layoffs
  8. Poco to Launch New Smartphone in India in Less Than 1 Month: Report
  9. Google Home Speaker Codenamed 'Prince' in the Works: Report
  10. Mi 10 Gets Android 11 Beta 1 Update: How to Install
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com