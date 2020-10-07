Technology News
Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date Delayed to June 2022

A knock-on domino effect caused by James Bond and Fast & Furious.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 October 2020 10:40 IST
Jurassic World: Dominion Release Date Delayed to June 2022

Photo Credit: Trevorrow/Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Dominion

Highlights
  • Jurassic World: Dominion originally set for June 11, 2021
  • The third Jurassic World movie to now open June 10, 2022
  • Jurassic World: Dominion to wrap filming in about 3 weeks

Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed a full year. The director Colin Trevorrow announced on Twitter that the third Jurassic World movie — sixth if you count it as part of the larger Jurassic series — will now open June 10, 2022 in cinemas worldwide, a full year on from its original release date: June 11, 2021. Trevorrow also unveiled a Jurassic World: Dominion poster alongside (seen above partly and below), which pays homage to the original poster for Jurassic Park, the first ever film.

“For the past three months, I've worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can't wait to share with the world,” Trevorrow wrote on Twitter alongside the new Jurassic World: Dominion poster. “Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let's stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

As with all other Hollywood productions, Jurassic World: Dominion suspended filming in mid-March as COVID-19 swept through Europe. The film was one of the first to resume production, doing so in July with new safety protocols that were said to cost around $5 million (about Rs. 37 crores). Variety notes that Jurassic World: Dominion will finish filming in about three weeks, which rules out production delays as the reason for the release date delay.

Instead, it's a case of studio Universal Pictures getting out of its way. Earlier in October, the next Fast and Furious movie — F9 — was pushed back to May 28, 2021, after the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, took its original slot: April 2, 2021. Universal is distributing both those films (Bond outside the US only) and it clearly doesn't want Jurassic World: Dominion to limit the box office potential for F9.

Both franchises are huge earners for Universal. The Jurassic series had made over $5 billion (about Rs. 36,735 crores) since its inception in 1993 by Steven Spielberg, with nearly $3 billion (about Rs. 22,040 crores) coming from the two Jurassic World movies. Fast & Furious has made over $5.8 billion (about Rs. 42,600 crores) since its humble beginnings in 2001. Two entries — Jurassic World (2015) and Furious 7 (2015) — are among the top 10 highest-grossing movies of all time.

With Jurassic World: Dominion, Trevorrow will close out the trilogy he started by bringing the series full circle. Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and B.D. Wong are involved on Dominion, alongside returning Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, and Omar Sy. New additions to the franchise include Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

Jurassic World: Dominion is now slated to release June 10, 2022 in cinemas worldwide.

Further reading: Jurassic World, Jurassic World 3, Jurassic World Dominion, Jurassic Park, Colin Trevorrow, Universal Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
