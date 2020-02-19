Technology News
Jurassic World 3 Casts Altered Carbon’s Dichen Lachman: Report

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard lead the third and final chapter, as on previous Jurassic World entries.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 19 February 2020 11:32 IST
Jurassic World 3 Casts Altered Carbon's Dichen Lachman: Report

Photo Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix

Dichen Lachman in Altered Carbon

The as-yet untitled Jurassic World 3 has reportedly added Dichen Lachman to the cast, which already includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Jake Johnson, and Omar Sy reprising their roles from previous Jurassic World entries, in addition to Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern returning from the days of Jurassic Park. (Goldblum had a cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, for what it's worth.) Lachman, best known for her roles in the Netflix series Altered Carbon season 1 and the TNT series Animal Kingdom seasons 3–4, joins Mamoudou Athie (Unicorn Store) and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It) as new faces in Jurassic World 3.

Deadline brings word of Lachman's involvement on Jurassic World 3, though there's no word on her role, as was the case for Athie — who is said to have a lead role, though — and Wise. The diverse casting, Lachman is Nepali-Australian while Athie is Mauritanian, plays into Jurassic World 3's global setting and plot, as co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow has stated in the past. Owing to the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the third and final chapter of the new Jurassic trilogy features a world where dinosaurs are now out and about in the world, though Trevorrow has insisted there would be no wars or major conflicts. It's like living in a world with wild animals, just they are a lot bigger.

Trevorrow gave us a look at that in September last year with the 10-minute Jurassic short film, Battle at Big Rock — a first for the franchise — which took place a year after the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Starring André Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, and Pierson Salvador as a family on a camping trip, it featured the first encounter between humans and dinosaurs after the latter's escape into our world.

In addition to Altered Carbon and Animal Kingdom, Lachman has had roles on the Marvel series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 2, the Showtime series Shameless seasons 4–5, the TNT series The Last Ship season 3, the CW series The 100 seasons 1–2, the ABC series Last Resort season 1, and the Syfy series Being Human season 2. Lachman spent her early years in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, before jumping to American television with the Joss Whedon-created Dollhouse on Fox.

Jurassic World 3 will release June 11, 2021 in India and across the world. Production is expected to begin later in February at Pinewood Studios in London, with a unit spending late February to early March in Vancouver.

