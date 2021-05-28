Technology News
loading

Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure

Jungle Cruise expected in October on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 May 2021 14:16 IST
Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure

Photo Credit: Frank Masi/Disney

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise

Highlights
  • Jungle Cruise release date is July 30 worldwide
  • Available in cinemas, on Disney+ with Premier Access
  • Disney movie is based on Disneyland theme park ride

Jungle Cruise gets a new trailer. Disney has unveiled a second two-minute trailer for the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt adventure movie that is based on the famous Disneyland theme park ride of the same name. It's not the first time Disney has converted one of its roller coasters into a movie — remember Pirates of the Caribbean? It made over $4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 32,601 crores) at the box office, and Disney is naturally hoping that Jungle Cruise, with the star power of The Rock and Blunt, can do the same for Hollywood's biggest studio. But since it's coming in a COVID-impacted year — releasing in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access — it might not hit those heights.

Riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) and Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) are off on an Amazonian adventure, with the Jungle Cruise trailer setting up what they are after: a Tree of Life that possesses “unparalleled healing powers” that Lily says will change medicine forever. Off they set on a boat that barely works, accompanied by Lily's younger brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall), and facing all sorts of problems. “Everything you see wants to kill you,” Frank puts it succinctly, as we are shown Édgar Ramírez's villain wielding snakes, Frank being pulled away by tree roots, and mysterious tribes.

Of course, there are a bunch of natural dangers they must confront as well, including a leopard and the classic boat-approaching-a-waterfall scenario. I wonder if this is really as common in real life as it is shown to be in adventure movies? And oh, there's also a German expedition in the mix, led by a Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons). Jungle Cruise is set in the early 20th century, so this is naturally playing on the whole Nazis are bad and America will triumph over Nazis once again angle. Jungle Cruise is really all about those giant set pieces though, and hopefully they will be as thrilling as the sneak peeks in the trailer.

In addition to Johnson, Blunt, Whitehall, Ramírez, and Plemons, Jungle Cruise also stars Paul Giamatti (Billions), Andy Nyman (Unforgotten), Quim Gutiérrez (I Love You, Stupid), Dani Rovira (Superlópez), Veronica Falcón (Queen of the South), and Simone Lockhart (Sweet Magnolias). Jungle Cruise has been directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, best known for the Blake Lively-led horror film The Shallows, and the Liam Neeson action movies Non-Stop, Run All Night, and The Commuter. Collet-Serra is directing Black Adam next with Johnson.

Jungle Cruise is out July 30 in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets. Its India release depends on if cinemas are open in July. Going by earlier estimates, Jungle Cruise could release October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jungle Cruise, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Premier Access, Disney Plus Hotstar, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jaume Collet Serra
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Cruella Pirated on Torrent Sites Months Ahead of India Release
Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Debuts With 8.7-Inch Display, Helio P22T SoC
  2. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  3. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  4. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  5. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
  6. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T May Miss Out on Always-On Display Feature
  7. OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T Get New Updates in India With Several Fixes
  8. Realme X7 Max 5G to Go on Sale via Flipkart, Online Listing Reveals
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s Getting May 2021 Security Patch: Report
  10. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Jungle Cruise Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt Are Off on Amazon Adventure
  2. Cruella Pirated on Torrent Sites Months Ahead of India Release
  3. OnePlus’ New Wellpaper App Lets You See Phone Usage Stats via Live Wallpapers
  4. Acer Predator Orion 3000, Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop PCs Refreshed; Three HDR Monitors Unveiled Alongside
  5. Twitter Blue Paid Subscription Service Confirmed; Clubhouse-Style Spaces Now Accessible via the Web
  6. Google Messages Testing Pin Conversations, Star Messages Features: Report
  7. Is Dogecoin Stabilising After the Latest Crash or Will It Drop Even Further?
  8. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India With Several Bug Fixes, Improvements
  9. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores to Rival Amazon, Flipkart
  10. Tech Trade Groups Sue Florida Over Social Media Law That Fine Companies That Ban Political Candidates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com