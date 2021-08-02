Technology News
loading

Jungle Cruise Box Office Gets Off to $91.8 Million Opening Weekend, With $30 Million From Disney+

The Suicide Squad makes a promising start, and Black Widow nears $350 million.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 August 2021 11:31 IST
Jungle Cruise Box Office Gets Off to $91.8 Million Opening Weekend, With $30 Million From Disney+

Photo Credit: Frank Masi/Disney

Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise

Highlights
  • Jungle Cruise released July 30 on Disney+ Premier Access
  • It is expected November 12 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • A Jungle Cruise theatrical release date in India has not been set

Jungle Cruise has got off to a $91.8 million (about Rs. 683 crores) opening weekend at the worldwide box office (and at home). More than a third of that, $34.2 million (about Rs. 254 crores), came from theatres in US and Canada. Disney said the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer made $30 million (about Rs. 223 crores) from Disney+ — Jungle Cruise costs $30 (about Rs. 2,230) or equivalent on Premier Access, a premium video-on-demand tier available in most Disney+ markets. And the remaining $27.6 million (about Rs. 205 crores) gross was earned in cinemas in 47 markets around the world.

According to industry analysts, the $34.2 million figure is impressive as Jungle Cruise was predicted to land around $25 million (about Rs. 186 crores) going into the weekend. At the same time, that $27.6 million non-American figure is considered disappointing as the Disney movie was projected to garner $40 million (about Rs. 297 crores). But that's because the situation is ever-evolving thanks to COVID-19, with vaccine mandates and rising cases restricting or discouraging potential audiences from foraying into theatres. Jungle Cruise was made on an estimated budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,487 crores).

Jungle Cruise Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Revealed

The other major title that opened this weekend was The Suicide Squad, the soft reboot of the DC (anti) superhero movie from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. The Suicide Squad brought in an estimated $7 million (about Rs. 52 crores), which might seem paltry but that's only because its early start included just five territories: France, Ireland, Turkey, and the UK among them. Most of that ($4.7 million) came in via the UK, where The Suicide Squad outperformed Jungle Cruise ($3.2 million). That bodes well for the DC film as it expands into 64 more markets this week (and on HBO Max).

Speaking of superheroes, Black Widow continues its theatrical run as it added $6.4 million (about Rs. 47 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada. Its box office total now stands at $343.6 million (about Rs. 2,555 crores), with the split being $167.1 million (about Rs. 1,242 crores) from the two aforementioned territories and the rest $176.5 million (about Rs. 1,312 crores) from everywhere else around the world. This doesn't include the over $60 million (about Rs. 446 crores) Black Widow has made from Disney+ Premier Access — Disney hasn't updated the figure since the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, the LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy crossed the $200-million milestone this weekend — it's playing in cinemas and available on HBO Max for the first month of its release. And F9, the ninth chapter of The Fast Saga, seems to be slowing down. Fast & Furious 9 is now up to $627.1 million (about Rs. 4,664 crores), a marginal improvement over its box office total from last weekend. F9 is now also available on video-on-demand in select markets.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jungle Cruise, Jungle Cruise box office, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Premier Access, The Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad box office, Black Widow, Space Jam A New Legacy, Space Jam 2, HBO Max, F9, Fast and Furious 9
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Motorola Edge S Pro Confirmed via Promotional Video Ahead of August 5 Launch, Could Be Rebranded Edge 20 Pro

Related Stories

Jungle Cruise Box Office Gets Off to $91.8 Million Opening Weekend, With $30 Million From Disney+
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  2. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched in India Today: All Details
  3. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Immediately: Here’s Why
  4. Here’s How You Can Stop Random People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  5. Infinix Smart 5A to Launch in India on August 2, Specifications Teased
  6. From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Navarasa, The Kissing Booth 3, and More on Netflix India in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia Says Software Glitch, Possible Lapse in Human Attention Caused Misfire That Jolted International Space Station
  2. Tesla Megapack Battery Unit in Australia Caught Fire During Testing
  3. Jungle Cruise Box Office Gets Off to $91.8 Million Opening Weekend, With $30 Million From Disney+
  4. Motorola Edge S Pro Confirmed via Promotional Video Ahead of August 5 Launch, Could Be Rebranded Edge 20 Pro
  5. Zoom Pays $85 Million to Settle User Privacy Lawsuit in US Over ‘Zoombombing’
  6. Square Led by Twitter's Jack Dorsey Acquires Australian ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ Giant Afterpay for $29 Billion
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price, Variant Details Tipped by a Retailer Ahead Launch
  8. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution to Be Launched Today by PM Narendra Modi
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatch Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Google to End Support for Gmail, YouTube, Drive Account Sign-in on Old Android Phones Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com