Jungle Cruise has got off to a $91.8 million (about Rs. 683 crores) opening weekend at the worldwide box office (and at home). More than a third of that, $34.2 million (about Rs. 254 crores), came from theatres in US and Canada. Disney said the Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starrer made $30 million (about Rs. 223 crores) from Disney+ — Jungle Cruise costs $30 (about Rs. 2,230) or equivalent on Premier Access, a premium video-on-demand tier available in most Disney+ markets. And the remaining $27.6 million (about Rs. 205 crores) gross was earned in cinemas in 47 markets around the world.

According to industry analysts, the $34.2 million figure is impressive as Jungle Cruise was predicted to land around $25 million (about Rs. 186 crores) going into the weekend. At the same time, that $27.6 million non-American figure is considered disappointing as the Disney movie was projected to garner $40 million (about Rs. 297 crores). But that's because the situation is ever-evolving thanks to COVID-19, with vaccine mandates and rising cases restricting or discouraging potential audiences from foraying into theatres. Jungle Cruise was made on an estimated budget of $200 million (about Rs. 1,487 crores).

The other major title that opened this weekend was The Suicide Squad, the soft reboot of the DC (anti) superhero movie from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. The Suicide Squad brought in an estimated $7 million (about Rs. 52 crores), which might seem paltry but that's only because its early start included just five territories: France, Ireland, Turkey, and the UK among them. Most of that ($4.7 million) came in via the UK, where The Suicide Squad outperformed Jungle Cruise ($3.2 million). That bodes well for the DC film as it expands into 64 more markets this week (and on HBO Max).

Speaking of superheroes, Black Widow continues its theatrical run as it added $6.4 million (about Rs. 47 crores) from cinemas in the US and Canada. Its box office total now stands at $343.6 million (about Rs. 2,555 crores), with the split being $167.1 million (about Rs. 1,242 crores) from the two aforementioned territories and the rest $176.5 million (about Rs. 1,312 crores) from everywhere else around the world. This doesn't include the over $60 million (about Rs. 446 crores) Black Widow has made from Disney+ Premier Access — Disney hasn't updated the figure since the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, the LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy crossed the $200-million milestone this weekend — it's playing in cinemas and available on HBO Max for the first month of its release. And F9, the ninth chapter of The Fast Saga, seems to be slowing down. Fast & Furious 9 is now up to $627.1 million (about Rs. 4,664 crores), a marginal improvement over its box office total from last weekend. F9 is now also available on video-on-demand in select markets.