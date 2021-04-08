Jon Stewart's Apple TV+ series now has a title: The Problem with Jon Stewart. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that The Problem with Jon Stewart — a new current affairs series with hour-long episodes from the serial Emmy winner — will premiere in autumn 2021 on its streaming platform. Each episode will tackle one topic that will be drawn from the national (American) conversation or Stewart's advocacy work. And each season of The Problem with Jon Stewart will be further explored in a companion podcast, Apple TV+ said. Multiple seasons of the show have already been ordered.

The Problem with Jon Stewart marks the 58-year-old's return to the genre he dominated for 16 years during his stint at The Daily Show on Comedy Central — currently hosted by Trevor Noah — winning 20 Emmys, with 10 in a row for Outstanding Variety Series. Several of his correspondents have gone on to have successful political satire shows of their own, including Stephen Colbert (The Colbert Report on Comedy Central and later The Late Show), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight on HBO), Samantha Bee (Full Frontal on TBS), and Hasan Minhaj (the late Patriot Act on Netflix).

While Stewart has been away — incidentally for all of Donald Trump's presidential term — Oliver's Last Week Tonight has won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series five years in a row. It will no doubt be interesting to see if The Problem with Jon Stewart can once again bring Stewart back into Emmys contention. Since The Problem with Jon Stewart isn't due until late 2021 (well past the May 31 cutoff for the 2021 Emmys), his new Apple TV+ series won't be eligible until the 2022 Emmys.

In addition to his hosting duties, Stewart will also serve as executive producer on The Problem with Jon Stewart through his Busboy Productions venture. Former CBS news veteran Brinda Adhikari is set as showrunner and executive producer on The Problem with Jon Stewart. Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler for EDEN Productions will also serve as executive producers. Chelsea Devantez is head writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart, and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.

The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres in autumn 2021 on Apple TV+ worldwide. It is part of Apple's multi-year partnership with Stewart that was first revealed last October.

