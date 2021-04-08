Technology News
loading

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, to Debut in Autumn 2021

The Problem with Jon Stewart will have hour-long episodes.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 April 2021 13:04 IST
Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, to Debut in Autumn 2021

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jon Stewart at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Highlights
  • Stewart returns to TV with The Problem with Jon Stewart
  • He won 20 Emmys — 10 in a row — with The Daily Show
  • The Problem with Jon Stewart to have a companion podcast

Jon Stewart's Apple TV+ series now has a title: The Problem with Jon Stewart. Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that The Problem with Jon Stewart — a new current affairs series with hour-long episodes from the serial Emmy winner — will premiere in autumn 2021 on its streaming platform. Each episode will tackle one topic that will be drawn from the national (American) conversation or Stewart's advocacy work. And each season of The Problem with Jon Stewart will be further explored in a companion podcast, Apple TV+ said. Multiple seasons of the show have already been ordered.

The Problem with Jon Stewart marks the 58-year-old's return to the genre he dominated for 16 years during his stint at The Daily Show on Comedy Central — currently hosted by Trevor Noah — winning 20 Emmys, with 10 in a row for Outstanding Variety Series. Several of his correspondents have gone on to have successful political satire shows of their own, including Stephen Colbert (The Colbert Report on Comedy Central and later The Late Show), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight on HBO), Samantha Bee (Full Frontal on TBS), and Hasan Minhaj (the late Patriot Act on Netflix).

While Stewart has been away — incidentally for all of Donald Trump's presidential term — Oliver's Last Week Tonight has won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series five years in a row. It will no doubt be interesting to see if The Problem with Jon Stewart can once again bring Stewart back into Emmys contention. Since The Problem with Jon Stewart isn't due until late 2021 (well past the May 31 cutoff for the 2021 Emmys), his new Apple TV+ series won't be eligible until the 2022 Emmys.

In addition to his hosting duties, Stewart will also serve as executive producer on The Problem with Jon Stewart through his Busboy Productions venture. Former CBS news veteran Brinda Adhikari is set as showrunner and executive producer on The Problem with Jon Stewart. Stewart's longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler for EDEN Productions will also serve as executive producers. Chelsea Devantez is head writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart, and Lorrie Baranek is the executive in charge of production.

The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres in autumn 2021 on Apple TV+ worldwide. It is part of Apple's multi-year partnership with Stewart that was first revealed last October.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jon Stewart, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Apple TV Plus, The Daily Show, Busboy Productions, Brinda Adhikari
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Cabinet Approves Rs. 4,500-Crore PLI Scheme to Boost Solar PV Modules Manufacturing

Related Stories

Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, to Debut in Autumn 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Smartphone Portfolio Gets Updated With 6 New Models
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  4. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  5. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  6. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  7. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  8. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
  9. Acer Nitro 5 With Ryzen 5 5600H, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Phones Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  3. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  5. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  6. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  7. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  8. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  9. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  10. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com