As promised, a new Joker trailer is here. Warner Bros. has released an extended look at its next standalone DC Comics movie — that means it's not part of the same world as Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and the like — which serves as an origin story for Batman's arch-rival, played here by Joaquin Phoenix (Her, Gladiator). Directed, produced and co-written by Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy), Joker is set in the 1980s and details how a failed stand-up comedian, disregarded by society, turns to a life of crime in Gotham City. The new Joker trailer expands on that, as we see a lonely, depressed Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) slowly turn into the maniac, famous titular clown we all know.

In addition to Phoenix, Joker also stars Robert De Niro as talk show host Murray Franklin, a bit of a call-back to his 1983 film The King of Comedy, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Sophie Dumond, a cynical single mother and Arthur's love interest, Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) as Arthur's mother Penny Fleck, Marc Maron (GLOW) as Arthur's agent Ted Marco, Brett Cullen as billionaire philanthropist Thomas Wayne, Douglas Hodge as Alfred Pennyworth, Bill Camp (Red Sparrow) and Shea Whigham (First Man) as Gotham City cops. Glenn Fleshler (Billions) and Josh Pais (Going in Style) have undisclosed roles.

Phillips co-wrote Joker with Scott Silver (The Fighter), and produced alongside Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Walter Hamada, Michael E. Uslan, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman served as executive producers on Joker. Lawrence Sher (The Hangover trilogy) is the cinematographer.

Here's the official synopsis for Joker, via Warner Bros.:

“Joker centres around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. Todd Phillips' exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker will release October 4 in cinemas in India and across the world. Before that, it is set to make its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival on Saturday, which is the occasion for the new Joker trailer. For Warner Bros., it's one of several scheduled DC Comics films, alongside Robbie-starrer Birds of Prey in February 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 in June 2020, Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman in June 2021, James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad in August 2021, and Aquaman 2 in December 2022.