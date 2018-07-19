NDTV Gadgets360.com

Joker Origin Movie Gets 2019 Release Date

 
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Joker Origin Movie Gets 2019 Release Date

Photo Credit: Alison Cohen Rosa/Amazon Studios, DC Comics

(Inset) Joaquin Phoenix in You Were Never Really Here

Highlights

  • Called 'Joker', will be out October 2019
  • Described as "a gritty character study"
  • One month before Wonder Woman 1984

The standalone Joker origin movie, starring Joaquin Phoenix, now has a title and a release date: it's simply called 'Joker' and will be out October 4, 2019. Todd Phillips (The Hangover) will direct the film and serve as co-writer alongside Scott Silver (The Fighter).

Warner Bros. describes the film as "a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale of a man disregarded by society who becomes the ultimate supervillain". According to The Hollywood Reporter, it'll be in the vein of a crime drama, "darker and more experimental in tone and content".

Joker will begin production later this year with a budget reportedly in the range of $55 million (about Rs. 378 crores), which is a far cry from most superhero movies made today.

It'll have no connection to the existing DC film universe – which includes Wonder Woman and Justice League – and hence will mostly be released under a new DC banner. Jared Leto, who played The Joker in Suicide Squad, will continue in the same role in other DC chapters.

Though Martin Scorsese was said to be attached as producer last year, that doesn't seem to be the case now. Emma Tillinger Koskoff will instead act as producer, with Richard Baratta in the role of executive producer.

Joker's October 2019 release date puts in the same week as Ang Lee's Gemini Man, starring Will Smith and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Amy Adams-starrer The Woman in the Window, and Zombieland 2 with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Emma Stone.

Interestingly, DC now has two comic book movies a month apart, what with Wonder Woman 1984 slated for November 1, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Joker, Joker, Warner Bros, DC Comics
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Amazon Prime Day 2018: Over 100 Million Products Purchased Despite Glitches
Special Offers
Joker Origin Movie Gets 2019 Release Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  2. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24
  4. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  6. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today
  8. Corning Unveils Gorilla Glass 6, Can Survive 15 Drops From 1-Metre Height
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Render Leak Shows New Back Panel, Redesigned S Pen
  10. Huawei Nova 3i With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.