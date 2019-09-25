Joker has a new release date in India: Wednesday, October 2. Warner Bros. India has decided to bring forward the new DC Comics movie — starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead as Batman's archenemy and not part of the DC film universe — by two days, as Joker was earlier slated to release Friday, October 4. The new October 2 release date for Joker makes sense considering it's a national holiday in India — October 2 is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, in case you forgot — which is why Indian films are also releasing two days early in that week, including the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff-starrer action thriller War, and the Telugu action epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Warner Bros. India announced the Joker release date change via its official Twitter account at noon on Wednesday. Directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover trilogy), Joker offers a new take on the comic book character's origin story, and follows a failed stand-up comedian called Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) who turns to a life of crime in early 1980s Gotham City. In addition to Phoenix, Joker also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Frances Conroy (American Horror Story), Marc Maron (GLOW), Bill Camp (Red Sparrow), Glenn Fleshler (Billions), Shea Whigham (First Man), Brett Cullen (Narcos), Douglas Hodge (Penny Dreadful), and Josh Pais (Going in Style).

Phillips also co-wrote Joker with Scott Silver (The Fighter), and produced alongside Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff. Joker has been executive produced by Walter Hamada, Michael E. Uslan, Aaron L. Gilbert, Joseph Garner, Richard Baratta, and Bruce Berman.

For Warner Bros., Joker is one of several upcoming DC films, in addition to Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey in February 2020, the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 in June 2020, Robert Pattinson-starrer reboot The Batman in June 2021, James Gunn-helmed soft reboot The Suicide Squad in August 2021, and the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman 2 in December 2022. Andy Muschietti has been hired to direct The Flash, which might release in 2021.

Joker is out October 2 in cinemas in India in English.