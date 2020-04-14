Technology News
loading

Joker Out April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India

Just over six months since release.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 April 2020 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Joker Out April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix in the DC movie, Joker

Highlights
  • Joker joins six other DC movies on Prime Video
  • Will only be available with English-language audio
  • Only one — Birds of Prey — is not on streaming

Joker — the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer standalone DC movie — will be available April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India, the streaming service has revealed. That is thanks to Amazon's ongoing deal with Warner Bros. Pictures India, which has given us the supernatural horror sequel It Chapter Two and the monster sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters earlier this month. Joker arrives on streaming in India just over six months since its release. You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription — Rs. 129 per month, or Rs. 999 per year — to watch Joker, as is the case for all movies on the platform.

Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix Captivates in a Misguided Origin Story

With Joker coming to Prime Video early next week, it joins six other DC movies on the Amazon service in the 2019 teen comedy Shazam!, the 2018 Jason Momoa-starrer Aquaman, the 2017 Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman, the 2016 dumpster fire Suicide Squad, the 2016 Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill-starrer Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and the 2013 universe-opener Man of Steel. Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice are also available on Disney+ Hotstar and Hooq. Only one DC film universe entry, Justice League, is on Netflix.

The most recent DC release, Birds of Prey, arrived early on video-on-demand platforms such as Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube last month, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic keeping nearly a third of the world at home.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead, Joker originally released on October 2 in India. It went on to become a box office hit, grossing over a billion dollars during its theatrical run — a first for an R-rated film in the US; it was certified “A” here in India — and ending up as the biggest DC movie of all time in India. Joker was also the most nominated film at the 2020 Oscars, though it only managed to pick up two awards: Phoenix for best actor, and Hildur Guðnadóttir for best original score. At the same time, Joker has been criticised for its portrayal of mental illness and handling of violence.

Joker is out Monday, April 20 on Prime Video in India. It will most likely be available only with English-language audio, as that was the only theatrical version of the film. That said, Amazon has created a local-language dub from scratch in the past. Case in point: the Oscar-winner Parasite.

If you'd like to watch Joker in 4K, it's available on Apple TV at Rs. 150 to rent, and Rs. 690 for purchase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joker, DC Comics, Warner Bros, Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Quibi Reports 1.7 Million Downloads in First Week, Will Soon Support TV Casting
Lenovo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Unisoc SC9863A SoC Revealed: What We Know Right Now

Related Stories

Joker Out April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  4. Best Zombie Pandemic Movies on Streaming in India
  5. Joker Is Out Next Week on Prime Video in India
  6. Google Phone App Can be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
  7. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  8. Tech Startups Cut Jobs Due to Lockdown, Experts Says Worse is Yet to Come
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
#Latest Stories
  1. eBay's New CEO Jamie Iannone to Come From Walmart
  2. Motorola Flagship Launch Set for April 22, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ Expected
  3. Lenovo A7 With Dual Rear Cameras, Unisoc SC9863A SoC Revealed: What We Know Right Now
  4. Joker Out April 20 on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Quibi Reports 1.7 Million Downloads in First Week, Will Soon Support TV Casting
  6. Amazon Fills 100,000 Jobs in the US to Meet Demand From Coronavirus Outbreak, Will Add 75,000 More
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  8. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Teased to Feature Staggering 90W Fast Charging Support
  9. Google Phone App Shows Up on Play Store, Can Be Installed on Non-Pixel Phones
  10. Oppo Ace 2 With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com