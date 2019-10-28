Technology News
loading

Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide

Without a China release.

By | Updated: 28 October 2019 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Highlights
  • Joker released October 2 in cinemas in India
  • Now the fifth biggest DC movie of all time globally
  • Highest-grossing DC movie of all time in Europe

“Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?” Joker continued to break records in its third week of release, as it became the highest-grossing R-rated (in the US) — certified “A” in India — movie of all time with $849 million (about Rs. 6,014 crores) at the box office. In doing so, it toppled The Matrix Reloaded off the first spot. Additionally, Joker is now also the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics property in India, beating out previous record holder Aquaman. (Exact local totals aren't available for both films.) Aquaman is still the global leader though for DC, followed by The Dark Knight Rises, The Dark Knight, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then Joker.

Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix Captivates in a Misguided Origin Story

India isn't the only market where Joker is going against global trends for DC and Warner Bros. The standalone film — it's not part of the DC film universe that includes the likes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman — is the highest-grossing DC movie in 33 other markets, including the likes of Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Russia, and Spain. In Argentina, Mexico, Russia, and 11 other markets, Joker is also Warner Bros.'s biggest movie. On a regional and continental level, Joker is the highest-grossing DC movie of all time in Europe, the second highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie of all time in Latin America, and the fourth highest-grossing Warner Bros. movie of all time in Asia.

Of its $849 million total, Joker has brought in nearly $278 million (about Rs. 1,966 crores) in the US and Canada, followed by the UK ($57.6 million), Mexico ($39.8 million), South Korea ($35.9 million), Japan ($32.8 million) and Brazil ($30.2 million). Box office analysts predict Joker should end up with $950 million (about Rs. 6,729 crores) worldwide by the end of its theatrical run, which is all the more surprising considering the DC film never managed to release in China.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead and directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy), Joker is an origin story about Batman's archenemy. While audiences are clearly flocking to the theatres, critics are somewhat divided on Joker. The DC movie is rated “fresh” at 69 percent but has a “mixed” 59 score on reviews aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. (Metacritic assigns a weighted score to each individual review, while Rotten Tomatoes opts for a binary thumbs up or thumbs down.)

Joker released October 2 in cinemas in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joker, DC Comics, Warner Bros, Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Sony PlayStation Vue TV Streaming Service Being Considered for Sale: Report
Honor Smartphones
Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Donald Trump Calls Out Apple CEO Tim Cook for Removing iPhone Home Button
  2. Leaked: Google CEO Concedes Company Is ‘Struggling’ With Transparency
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,990
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Sales End Tonight: All the Best Offers Available Right Now
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  7. Have Redmi Note 8 and Realme 5 Left All Other Budget Phones in the Dust?
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 to Go on Sale Again in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. LG W30 Pro With Snapdragon 632 SoC, 4,050mAh Battery Goes on Sale: Price, Launch Offers, More
  2. Joker Is the Biggest DC Movie of All Time in India, R-Rated Film Worldwide
  3. Sony PlayStation Vue TV Streaming Service Being Considered for Sale: Report
  4. Tesla Solar Glass Roof Launched, Claimed to Be Easier to Install
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India, Users Report
  6. No Time to Die: Next James Bond Movie Wraps Filming With New On-Set Photo
  7. China Passes Cryptography Law as It Gears Up for Digital Currency
  8. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
  9. Facebook Builds AI Tool to Fool Facial Recognition Systems: Report
  10. Flipkart Festive Bonanza Sale: Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1, Samsung Galaxy A50, Vivo Z1 Pro, and Others Get Discounts, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.