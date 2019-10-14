Technology News
loading

Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League With $544 Million Total

Meanwhile, Will Smith’s Gemini Man is now even more reliant on China.

By | Updated: 14 October 2019 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League With $544 Million Total

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Highlights
  • Joker released October 2 in cinemas in India
  • About $100 million away from Justice League
  • Gemini Man had a slow, disappointing start

New weekend, same draw. Joker was the biggest film over the past three days with $178.7 million (about Rs. 1,265 crores) at the worldwide box office, pushing it to ninth position in the all-time DC Comics adaptation chart with total earnings of $543.9 million (about Rs. 3,852 crores). Justice League ($657.9 million) and Man of Steel ($668 million) are next in Joker's crosshairs, easy pickings for a film that has achieved its current global gross in just two weekends. And even more interestingly, Joker is the only adults-only — it's certified “A” in India and rated “R” in the US — film in the top ten of the biggest movies of all time based on a DC Comics property.

Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix Captivates in a Misguided Origin Story

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead and directed by Todd Phillips (The Hangover Trilogy), Joker is a standalone — it's not part of the DC film universe that includes the likes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman — origin story about Batman's archenemy. While audiences are clearly flocking to the theatres, critics are somewhat divided on Joker. The DC movie is rated “fresh” at 68 percent but has a “mixed” 58 score on reviews aggregators Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, respectively. (Metacritic assigns a weighted score to each individual review, while Rotten Tomatoes opts for a binary thumbs up or thumbs down.)

Of Joker's second weekend $178.7 million total, the DC movie brought in an estimated $55 million (about Rs. 389.6 crores) in the US and Canada, with the remaining estimated $123.7 million (about Rs. 876 crores) coming in from 79 other markets. Amongst the latter, the leading countries are the UK ($36.9 million), Mexico ($28.9 million), South Korea ($28 million), Russia ($20.4 million), Brazil ($18 million), Japan ($15.4 million), Australia ($14.9 million), Spain ($13 million), Indonesia ($11.3 million), and France ($10.3 million). France was one of two news markets this weekend, alongside Germany ($9.3 million). In India, Joker has made more than $6.3 million (Rs. 44.5 crores).

Meanwhile, the Will Smith-starrer, Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man was the other big global release this weekend. The sci-fi action thriller film made $51.6 million (about Rs. 365.5 crores) at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. It had premiered in five markets the previous week, so its global total now stands at $59.5 million (about Rs. 421.4 crores). The biggest performing markets are the US and Canada ($20.5 million), France ($5.1 million), Germany ($4.5 million), Mexico ($2.7 million), Russia ($2.7 million), South Korea ($2.2 million), and the UK ($2.2 million).

Gemini Man Review: Two Will Smiths at the Cost of Everything Else

Gemini Man will need to do better to recover its $138 million budget; thankfully, its China release is this week (October 18), followed by Japan and Lee's native Taiwan (October 25). China is also reportedly the only country with about 100 screens that can screen Gemini Man as intended: 120fps extra-high frame rate at 4K resolution in 3D. (Not a single screen in India, or the US, can do so.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joker, DC Comics, Warner Bros, Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips, Gemini Man, Will Smith, Ang Lee, Paramount Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Nubia Red Magic 3S to Launch in India on October 17, Will Be Available Exclusively via Flipkart
Honor Smartphones
Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League With $544 Million Total
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. iPhone SE 2 Price, Storage and Colour Options Tipped by Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  4. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Leaks Tip Upcoming Chapter 2
  5. Vivo U10 Review
  6. Airtel Digital TV HD, SD Set-Top Boxes Get a Price Cut
  7. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Specifications Spotted on Retail Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Are Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1 Update
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 12 Air With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.1, After Previous Update Halted
  3. Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Spotted on Best Buy Canada Site Ahead of Launch, Specifications Leaked
  4. IRCTC Shares Price Jumps Twofold on Debut
  5. Fortnite Disappears Into Black Hole, Chapter 2 and Season 11 Leaked on App Store
  6. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Get OxygenOS 10.0.1 Update Days After Launch, Brings Camera Improvements and Bug Fixes
  7. Snapchat, Spotify Team Up for Diwali-Themed Gateway of India ‘Landmarker’ AR Lens
  8. Joker Leads Worldwide Weekend Box Office as It Nears Justice League With $544 Million Total
  9. iPhone SE 2 to Be Priced at $399, Offer Up to 128GB Storage: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Said to Be in the Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.