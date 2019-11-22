Technology News
loading

Joker Sequel? Todd Phillips Says No Meeting, Script, or Contract

That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t happen.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 11:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Joker Sequel? Todd Phillips Says No Meeting, Script, or Contract

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix on the sets of Joker

Highlights
  • Joker released October 2 in cinemas across India
  • Phillips said the October WB meeting didn’t happen
  • No contract for Phillips & Co. to write a Joker sequel

Earlier in November, Joker crossed the billion-dollar milestone at the worldwide box office, which made it the first R-rated — certified “A” in India — film to do so and the most profitable comic book movie ever made, thanks to its modest budget of $55 million (Rs. 394 crores). Naturally, talks for a sequel intensified. And then earlier this week, conflicting reports emerged that claimed writer-director Todd Phillips had — and hadn't — met with Warner Bros. executives in October to pitch a Joker sequel and work on another DC villain-centred origin story, just like Joker. Thankfully, Phillips has himself come forward to clear the air.

Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix Captivates in a Misguided Origin Story

“I can honestly say to you there was no meeting that ever happened on October 7 where I marched in,” Phillips told IndieWire. “First of all, if you know me and my career, that's not my style. I made a huge comedy at Warner Bros., The Hangover, and I didn't suddenly become a comedy factory producer, like, ‘Oh, let's just churn out movies.' Bradley [Cooper] and I have a production company at Warners. I've been at Warners for 15, 16 years. We have two things in development at all times, not 40 things like some people. I'm not the kind of guy who goes marching in saying I want these 40 titles. I just don't have the energy.”

That said, it doesn't mean a Joker sequel couldn't potentially happen, as Phillips explained: “Well, a movie doesn't make a billion dollars and they don't talk about a sequel. Joaquin [Phoenix, who played Joker] and I have publicly said we've been talking about a sequel since week two of shooting because it's a fun thing to talk about. But the article was referring to other things than that that were just frankly untrue. I don't know how it gets started, if it's some assistant trying to gain street cred with a writer.”

For now though, Phillips isn't working on a script because he hasn't been commissioned to: “Here's the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros. executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we're sitting at dinner and they're saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?' But, talking about contracts, there's not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we've never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best.”

Joker is playing in cinemas across India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joker, Joker 2, Todd Phillips, DC Comics, Warner Bros
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
US Senators Ask Trump to Suspend Licences for Tech Sales to Huawei
Honor Smartphones
Joker Sequel? Todd Phillips Says No Meeting, Script, or Contract
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  2. Photos Show Evidence of Life on Mars, Claims Scientist
  3. Realme 5s vs Redmi Note 8: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on US FCC, May Launch in December
  6. Honor 20 Price in India Slashed, Will Soon Be Available via Amazon
  7. Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro
  8. Inside Apple’s iPhone Software Shakeup After Buggy iOS 13 Debut
  9. Redmi Note 5 Gets MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Closer to Launch, Receives Bluetooth Certification
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo U20 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price in India, Specifications
  2. Google's New Election Ad Rules Unite US Political Campaigns in Opposition
  3. iOS 14: Apple Changing How It Develops Its Software After Buggy iOS 13 Debut
  4. Joker Sequel? Todd Phillips Says No Meeting, Script, or Contract
  5. US Senators Ask Trump to Suspend Licences for Tech Sales to Huawei
  6. Honor 20 Price in India Cut, Set to Go on Sale via Amazon India from November 26
  7. Trump Wants Apple to Be Involved in 5G Network Building in the US
  8. Silicon Valley Startup Incubator Y Combinator Closing China Unit
  9. Xerox Gives HP Ultimatum on Acquisition, Sets Monday Deadline
  10. Microsoft Given Licence to Export 'Mass-Market' Software to Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.