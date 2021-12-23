Technology News
loading

John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date Delayed to 2023, Lionsgate Shares New Teaser

John Wick: Chapter 4 will arrive nearly a year after the previously announced release date.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2021 18:55 IST
John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date Delayed to 2023, Lionsgate Shares New Teaser

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise/ Lionsgate

John Wick: Chapter 4 was set to release opposite Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick in May

Highlights
  • Lionsgate announced the new 2023 release date on Wednesday
  • John Wick was previously set to go head-to-head with Top Gun: Maverick
  • The franchise has made over $580 million (roughly Rs. 4,360 crore) so far

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date has been pushed back to March 2023, Lionsgate has announced. The Keanu Reeves-led action movie is set to arrive a little under a year later than the previous release date of May 27, 2022. John Wick: Chapter 4 was set to release opposite Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick in May. The latest delay comes shortly after the recent surge in Omicron-variant coronavirus cases recorded around the world, affecting businesses including Hollywood.

Lionsgate announced the new release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 in a teaser posted on the company's social media channels on Wednesday with the words “Be seeing you.” While Lionsgate has not revealed a specific reason for the movie's delay, it appears that the movie could be pushed to 2023 because production has stopped and is yet to resume in Japan, according to a report by Deadline which states the movie is being shot around the world.

The upcoming Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4 features Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne. The movie is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee and written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. The first three movies in the franchise, which racked up over $580 million (roughly Rs. 4,360 crore) worldwide, were directed by Chad Stahelski, who is returning for John Wick: Chapter 4 as well.

As mentioned earlier, John Wick: Chapter 4 was previously scheduled to release on May 27, 2022, which would pit it against another much-awaited movie — Top Gun: Maverick. With the new release date of March 24, 2023, the film is scheduled to go head-to-head with an untitled George Foreman biopic from Sony, according to the report by Deadline.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: John Wick Chapter 4, John Wick, John Wick 4, John Wick 4 Release Date, Keanu Reeves
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Huawei Watch D Smartwatch With Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG Sensor Launched
Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, 6.9-Inch Primary Display Launched
John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date Delayed to 2023, Lionsgate Shares New Teaser
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  3. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  4. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  5. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  6. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  7. Redmi K50 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Year
  8. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
  9. Huawei Wearables Offered With Heavy Discounts During Holiday Sale
  10. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour
  2. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body, Health Suite Launched in India
  3. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, 6.9-Inch Primary Display Launched
  4. John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date Delayed to 2023, Lionsgate Shares New Teaser
  5. Huawei Watch D Smartwatch With Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG Sensor Launched
  6. Verified Facebook Page Impersonating Elon Musk Surfaces, Lures 70,000 Followers Before Being Pulled
  7. Apple Sold Most 5G Smartphones in Q3 2021, Samsung Grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategy Analytics
  8. BitMEX Crypto Trading Platform Announces Native Exchange Token BMEX
  9. Xiaomi 12 Price, Full Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Come With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  10. Taste the TV: Japan Professor Develops Lickable Screen Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com