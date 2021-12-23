John Wick: Chapter 4 release date has been pushed back to March 2023, Lionsgate has announced. The Keanu Reeves-led action movie is set to arrive a little under a year later than the previous release date of May 27, 2022. John Wick: Chapter 4 was set to release opposite Tom Cruise-starring Top Gun: Maverick in May. The latest delay comes shortly after the recent surge in Omicron-variant coronavirus cases recorded around the world, affecting businesses including Hollywood.

Lionsgate announced the new release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 in a teaser posted on the company's social media channels on Wednesday with the words “Be seeing you.” While Lionsgate has not revealed a specific reason for the movie's delay, it appears that the movie could be pushed to 2023 because production has stopped and is yet to resume in Japan, according to a report by Deadline which states the movie is being shot around the world.

The upcoming Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4 features Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne. The movie is produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee and written by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. The first three movies in the franchise, which racked up over $580 million (roughly Rs. 4,360 crore) worldwide, were directed by Chad Stahelski, who is returning for John Wick: Chapter 4 as well.

As mentioned earlier, John Wick: Chapter 4 was previously scheduled to release on May 27, 2022, which would pit it against another much-awaited movie — Top Gun: Maverick. With the new release date of March 24, 2023, the film is scheduled to go head-to-head with an untitled George Foreman biopic from Sony, according to the report by Deadline.