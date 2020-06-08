Technology News
loading

Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets

Rowling seemingly conflated sex with gender and questioned the phrase “people who menstruate”.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 June 2020 11:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets

Photo Credit: Debra Hurford Brown/Rowling

Highlights
  • Rowling thinks it’s only women who menstruate
  • She claims to support transpeople, but her tweets seen as offensive
  • Not the first time Rowling has made such comments

J.K. Rowling has landed in hot water once again. Over the weekend, the Harry Potter author drew severe backlash for a series of tweets that were seen as anti-transgender. Rowling criticised those who believe that a person's assigned sex at birth isn't “real”, seemingly conflating sex with gender. She also questioned the use of the phrase “people who menstruate”.

Late on Saturday in the UK — early Sunday in India — Rowling shared an article on Twitter from community development media platform Devex, which had the words “people who menstruate” in its headline. She wrote: “‘People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

Rowling's comments were flooded by people pointing out that women aren't the only ones who menstruate. Transgender, non-binary, and gender-nonconforming people can also menstruate. But instead of course-correcting, Rowling doubled down on her views.

Less than half an hour later, Rowling tweeted: “If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth.”

Naturally, it was not received well. Many prominent personalities replied to Rowling to point out her mistake, including actress Nicole Maines and singer Brad Walsh. Maines wrote: “We're not saying sex isn't real. We're saying it's different from gender. My assigned sex at birth was male. But I identify as a woman. Sex is in the fun bits. Gender is in the brain.”

Others, including actress Jameela Jamil and LGTBQ+ media monitoring NGO GLAAD, asked Rowling and people angry over her tweets to help black trans people. It can be argued that black trans people face more discrimination since they belong to two groups that are said to be systematically discriminated against.

But none of that seemed to have any effect on Rowling, who added to her tweet and said: “The idea that women like me, who've been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they're vulnerable in the same way as women — [i.e.], to male violence — ‘hate' trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.

“I respect every trans person's right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I'd march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so.”

Mind you, this isn't the first time that Rowling has expressed such views. Last year, she showed support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who claimed that people cannot change their biological sex.

For many, Rowling's comments were an additional affront on top of her body of work. While the Harry Potter series is the most sold of all time, the books have also been repeatedly criticised for their overwhelming whiteness, the lack of representation for minorities, and the stereotypical depiction of minorities on the few instances they are included.

Some are even more unhappy over the fact that Rowling chose June — the month of LGBTQ+ Pride — to air her anti-transgender comments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JK Rowling, Transgender, Transphobic, Sex, Gender, Non binary, Gender nonconforming, LGBTQ, Pride Month, Harry Potter
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Related Stories

Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  2. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  3. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8
  5. Vivo Y50 to Launch in India on June 10, Flipkart Listing Reveals
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Mi Notebook Launch on June 11: What We Know So Far
  9. OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India?
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Detailed by Retailer Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones
  2. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Integration, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound Launched in India
  4. iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max Users Report Strange 'Green Tint' on Display
  5. Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’
  6. Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access
  7. Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets
  8. Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  9. Zuckerberg-Funded Scientists: Rein in Hate on Facebook
  10. Facebook Working on Dark Mode, Coronavirus Tracker, and More for Android App: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com