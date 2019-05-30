Technology News

JioSaavn, Snapchat Partner for Music Sharing

JioSaavn users can now share songs with friends and family on Snapchat.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 16:23 IST
Snap - the parent company of Snapchat - has partnered with India-based global audio and music streaming service JioSaavn to connect South Asian mobile users globally and allow users to share their music from the JioSaavn app to Snapchat.

JioSaavn is using Snap's 'Creative Kit', launched in June, 2018 as part of 'Snap Kit', which allows developers to design and build custom-branded stickers, filters, and links.

"JioSaavn users can now share their favourite songs with family and friends on Snapchat with the tap of a button. We will also continue to work together and create new lenses around exclusive music and artists every month allowing Indian mobile users to engage with and share their music creatively. So far, JioSaavn-powered artist lenses have included Jasmin Walia and Zack Knight for their major hit ‘Bom Diggy' and The PropheC's ‘Vibe'. Today, Snapchatters in India will be able to play with a new lens for ‘Faking It (Kimera Remix)' by Lost Stories and Matthew Steeper." said a joint statement.

As a content partner with Snapchat, JioSaavn would produce publisher stories so that users can experience a front-row seat to their favourite artists and events on the Discover page which is Snapchat's content platform placed on the right of the camera.

