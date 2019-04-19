Technology News

Jio TV Launches 4 New Exclusive HD Channels With Movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

19 April 2019
Jio TV Launches 4 New Exclusive HD Channels With Movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

New Jio TV channels are available in high-definition

Highlights

New Jio TV includes Jio Bollywood Premium HD, Jio Tamil Hits HD

Jio TV offers access to over 600 channels

Jio TV for Android had recently got support for picture-in-picture

Jio TV users have a reason to cheer for. Reliance Jio has quietly added four new exclusive HD channels to the Jio TV video-on-demand and live TV platform. With tariffs no longer a differentiator, the telecom operators are looking towards content offerings to entice prospective subscribers. Reliance Jio already provides a very extensive list of content offerings to its subscribers, but the telecom operator is increasingly looking for more ways to keep subscribers hooked to its service.

As per the listings in the Jio TV app, the app users can now watch four new exclusive HD channels – Jio Bollywood Premium HD, Jio Bollywood Classic HD, Jio Tamil Hits HD, and Jio Telugu Hits HD. If the Past Programs list is any indication, the Jio Bollywood Premium HD went live last week, whereas the other three channels have been launched sometime this week. All four channels stream movies with Bollywood Premium HD showing relatively newer films and Classic HD streaming older movies. The Tamil Hits HD and Telugu Hits HD show movies in the respective languages.

Like all other TV channels available on the Jio TV app, the new HD channels can be watched for as well. With the launch of the new channels, Jio TV now offers a total of 16 Jio-branded exclusive channels.

The new channels come hot on the heels of the addition of the picture-in-picture feature on the Android version of the Jio TV app. The feature allows the users to continue watching Jio TV while browsing other content on their Android device.

To recall, Jio TV is a live TV application from Reliance Jio that offers real-time access to over 600 TV channels to the telecom operator's subscribers. Some of the key features of the application are 7-day catch up TV, recording support, and pause support. The app offers content in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Malayalam, Assamese, Odia, and Urdu. Jio TV is available only on Android and iOS devices right now.

The new Jio TV HD channels were first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Further reading: Jio TV, Reliance Jio, Jio Bollywood Premium HD, Jio Bollywood Classic HD, Jio Tamil Hits HD, Jio Telugu Hits HD
Gadgets 360 Staff
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Jio TV Launches 4 New Exclusive HD Channels With Movies in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
Huawei P30 Pro
