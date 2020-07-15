Technology News
Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced: Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps, Aggregated Voice Search, Interactive Live TV, More

Jio TV+ lets users search content based on actors, directors, genres, producers, and even mood.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 July 2020 15:37 IST
Highlights
  • Single sign-in is compatible for apps like Netflix, Prime Video
  • Jio TV+ platform dissects content into movies, shows, live TV
  • Jio TV+ brings access to varied genre of apps through Jio App Store

Jio TV+, a content curation platform for all Jio set-top box users, has been announced at the Reliance Jio AGM. The platform offers ease in discovery of OTT content and a single sign-on for 12 global OTT apps. In addition to traditional search, Jio TV+ offers aggregated voice search that understand context. It searches for content based on actors, directors, genres, producers, and even mood. Possibly the biggest feature is the single sign-in support for 12 OTT apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Sony LIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, Shemaroo, JioSaavn, YouTube, and Eros Now.

The new Jio TV+ platform's single sign-in process looks to reduce the cumbersome need to have different logins for different apps. This single-click process will allow users to play content from different apps in a seamless and easy manner, without having to log-in to different apps each time. This single-click process is only applicable for the 12 apps mentioned above.

Furthermore, the discovery of content is made a lot easier with Jio TV+ with the top menu segregated into sections like Movies, Shows, Live TV, Kids, and Music. Voice search offers better contextual results with movies, songs, videos, music videos, and trailers from every app integrated into one screen. As mentioned, voice search works for search on actors, directors, genres, producers, and even mood.

Jio TV+ also offers a majority of Live TV channels and brings a host interactive features for users to engage in. For instance, users can participate in a poll to vote for their favourite contestants in reality shows. Results are displayed on the screen in real-time with the percentage comparison of every other vote that has come in from across India. Similar interactive features are also available on news channels and music contests as well. Akash Ambani adds, “We believe that interactivity on the TV or two-way communication is the future of consumption."

Jio TV+ brings interactive features for Live TV channels

There is also the Jio App Store available via the Jio set-top box that brings access to varied apps across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, yoga, religion, news, travel and living, and many more.

Ambani also invited developers to build apps for the Jio App Store through the Jio Developers program. These developers can create, launch, and monetise their apps on the Jio App Store.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More

