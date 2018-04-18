Jio DTH Said to Launch Soon, May Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month

Jio Home TV, if rumours are to be believed, is set to be the telecom giant's next big project that will reportedly offer a fresh change in the Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) space. According to a report, Jio Home TV will offer SD (Standard Definition) channels for a monthly price of Rs. 200 and SD + HD (High Definition) channels for Rs. 400 per month. This is believed to be based on Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) and is not the yet-to-be-launched Jio DTH service.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, the Mukesh Ambani-back company is planning to soon launch its new Jio Home TV service that is said to be a modified version of the Jio Broadcast app, which was recently being tested for streaming HD content on select devices. According to the report, the operator will roll out this feature for all its users, with a rebranded version called Jio Home TV. Do note, however, that this piece of news comes from an unconfirmed source and might not be completely accurate.

eMBMS is said to be a hybrid technology that combines the capabilities of TV channel and radio architecture to create a scalable solution for providing HD content in high volumes. Further, an active Internet connection will not be required for accessing this content as most of it will be placed in broadcast mode for offline access. An apparent confirmation from Jio comes through Reliance Industries' third quarter report that specified the testing of Jio's eMBMS testing pan-India.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had announced the deployment of Massive MIMO pre-5G/ 4G technology at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to offer high speed Internet access and enhance user experience during IPL 2018.