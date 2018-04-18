Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio DTH Said to Launch Soon, May Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month

 
, 18 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio DTH Said to Launch Soon, May Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month

Jio is also said to offer SD channels at Rs. 200 a month with this service

Highlights

  • Both SD and HD channels are said to be available in the pack
  • Jio Broadcast app will likely be rebranded to Jio Home TV
  • This is not expected to be Jio's upcoming DTH service

Jio Home TV, if rumours are to be believed, is set to be the telecom giant's next big project that will reportedly offer a fresh change in the Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) space. According to a report, Jio Home TV will offer SD (Standard Definition) channels for a monthly price of Rs. 200 and SD + HD (High Definition) channels for Rs. 400 per month. This is believed to be based on Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) and is not the yet-to-be-launched Jio DTH service.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, the Mukesh Ambani-back company is planning to soon launch its new Jio Home TV service that is said to be a modified version of the Jio Broadcast app, which was recently being tested for streaming HD content on select devices. According to the report, the operator will roll out this feature for all its users, with a rebranded version called Jio Home TV. Do note, however, that this piece of news comes from an unconfirmed source and might not be completely accurate.

eMBMS is said to be a hybrid technology that combines the capabilities of TV channel and radio architecture to create a scalable solution for providing HD content in high volumes. Further, an active Internet connection will not be required for accessing this content as most of it will be placed in broadcast mode for offline access. An apparent confirmation from Jio comes through Reliance Industries' third quarter report that specified the testing of Jio's eMBMS testing pan-India.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had announced the deployment of Massive MIMO pre-5G/ 4G technology at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to offer high speed Internet access and enhance user experience during IPL 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Home TV, Jio Broadcast, Jio, Home Entertainment, India, Entertainment, Apps
Apple Watch Series 2 Units With Faulty Batteries Said to Be Getting Free Repairs
Gamers Don't Think Cross-Platform Play Is Important: Survey
Best AC deals
Jio DTH Said to Launch Soon, May Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi to Launch Redmi S2 Budget Smartphone in India: Report
  2. Moto G6 Official Teaser Shows Dual Rear Camera Setup
  3. OnePlus 6 Water Resistance Teased by Company, Camera Samples Revealed
  4. LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV, Acer Nitro 5 Laptop, And More Tech Deals
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro to Debut in India via Flipkart on April 23
  6. iPhone X Alone Generated 35 Percent of the Mobile Industry Profits in Q4
  7. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Expected to Launch in Five Colour Options
  8. TRAI's New Website Will Let You Compare Telcos' Recharges and Plans
  9. Moto G5S Gets a Price Cut in India as Moto G6 Launch Nears
  10. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus Leaked Case Renders Show Dual Cameras, 18:9 Display
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.