Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jio Home TV eMBMS Service Said to Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month

 
, 16 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jio Home TV eMBMS Service Said to Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month

Highlights

  • Both SD and HD channels are said to be available in the pack
  • Jio Broadcast app will likely be rebranded to Jio Home TV
  • This is not expected to be Jio's upcoming DTH service

Jio Home TV, if rumours are to be believed, is set to be the telecom giant's next big project that will reportedly offer a fresh change in the Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) space. According to a report, Jio Home TV will offer SD (Standard Definition) channels for a monthly price of Rs. 200 and SD + HD (High Definition) channels for Rs. 400 per month. This is believed to be Jio's latest technology based on Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) and is not the yet-to-be-launched Jio DTH service.

As per a report by TelecomTalk, Reliance Jio is planning to soon launch its new Jio Home TV service that is said to be a modified version of the Jio Broadcast app, which was recently being tested for streaming HD content on select devices. According to the report, Reliance Jio will roll out this feature for all Jio users, with a rebranded version called Jio Home TV. Do note, however, that this piece of news comes from an unconfirmed source and might not be completely accurate.

eMBMS is said to be a hybrid technology that combines the capabilities of TV channel and radio architecture to create a scalable solution for providing HD content in high volumes. Further, an active Internet connection will not be required for accessing this content as most of it will be placed in broadcast mode for offline access. An apparent confirmation from Jio comes through Reliance Industries' third quarter report that specified the testing of Jio's eMBMS testing pan-India.

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio had announced the deployment of Massive MIMO pre-5G/ 4G technology at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to offer high speed Internet access and enhance user experience during IPL 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Home TV, Jio Broadcast, Jio, Home Entertainment, India, Entertainment, Apps
Apple Watch Series 2 Units With Faulty Batteries Said to Be Getting Free Repairs
Gamers Don't Think Cross-Platform Play Is Important: Survey
Best AC deals
Jio Home TV eMBMS Service Said to Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, Video Reveals
  2. WhatsApp for Android Now Lets Users Download Deleted Media
  3. Flipkart to Announce Exclusive Smartphone Brand, Smartphone on Tuesday
  4. OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Black Shark, Google Home, and More News This Week
  5. Jio Home TV Service to Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month: Report
  6. Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium With 4K HDR Display, Dual Camera Setup Launched
  7. China Wants to Win the Computing Arms Race
  8. Google AI Tech Will Let You 'Talk to Books'
  9. Moto G6 Plus Spotted on Benchmark Site Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch
  10. Vivo Y71 With 6-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.