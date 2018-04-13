Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Renews Jessica Jones for Season 3

 
, 13 April 2018
Netflix Renews Jessica Jones for Season 3

Highlights

  • Jessica Jones season 2 aired in March
  • It joins Daredevil in getting third season
  • Luke Cage, Daredevil return later this year

Netflix has renewed Jessica Jones for a third season, which means Marvel's only female-led series starring Krysten Ritter as the super-powered alcoholic private investigator will return for another adventure. Hopefully, it won't take as long as it did – over two years between first and second season – last time around.

Though Jessica Jones was easily the best Netflix-Marvel show in its debut season, tackling themes that are rarely brought up on television in addition to a fantastic villain in Kilgrave (David Tennant), the second season failed to live up to the expectations it had created for itself. Like other series of its ilk, Jessica Jones season 2 suffered from pacing issues, and took lazy shortcuts and narrative leaps that didn't quite fit the characters.

Jessica Jones Season 2 Deep-Dive: Why Marvel-Netflix's Best Show Suffers

Still, the show was much better than some of its counterparts. It highlighted the problem of us being our own worst enemies, and learning to live in spite of trauma. And if the disastrous Iron Fist can get a second chance, then surely creator Melissa Rosenberg deserves to show if she can turn around Jessica's ship. One obvious way involves making the title character a more active protagonist than she was in the second season.

Plus, with Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) showing quick reflexes at the end of season two, it'll be interesting to see how that further develops. And there's the big problem of Jessica, Trish, and Malcolm (Eka Darville) all estranged from each other, which should give the third season's writers plenty to work with.

While you wait for Jessica Jones to return, Marvel-Netflix have two more series already in the lineup for this year: Luke Cage season 2 in June, followed by Daredevil season 3 sometime later. In addition to Iron Fist season 2 that we previously mentioned, The Punisher season 2 is also in production.

Comments

Further reading: Jessica Jones, Marvel, Netflix, Jessica Jones season 3, MCU

Further reading: Jessica Jones, Marvel, Netflix, Jessica Jones season 3, MCU
Akhil Arora

Netflix Renews Jessica Jones for Season 3
 
 

