Jessica Jones Season 3 Release Date Revealed in First Teaser

Jessica Jones season 3 is almost here. Netflix has set a June 14 release date for the third and final season of Jessica Jones, which will also bring an end to its partnership with Marvel that included Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher. In Jessica Jones season 3, the titular superpowered alcoholic private investigator (Krysten Ritter) will have to repair her relationship with former best friend and radio host Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), who exhibited super reflexes at the end of season 2, in order to take down a highly intelligent psychopath (Jeremy Bobb). “But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both,” the description adds.

The release date for Jessica Jones season 3 was announced in a 14-second teaser video, which begins with the aforementioned villain walking in the hallway to Jones' flat and office, while he ominously adds in a voice-over: “Jessica Jones. You are a fraud. You're a cheater. No longer.” Cue a few super-fast cuts that you will need to go through frame-by-frame to see Bobb's face under a red-tinted light and standing in what might be a darkroom, Jones likely being dragged, and someone running down the same hallway in the opposite direction.

In addition to Ritter, Taylor, and Bobb, the 13-episode final season of Jessica Jones also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Eka Darville reprising their respective roles of lawyer Jeri Hogarth and Jones' neighbour and Alias Investigations colleague Malcolm Ducasse, Benjamin Walker (The Choice), Sarita Choudhury (Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Jessica Frances Dukes (New Amsterdam), Aneesh Sheth (Crave), and Rebecca De Mornay (Risky Business).

Jessica Jones was cancelled back in February, following the cancellation of all its aforementioned counterparts, except The Defenders, which was a miniseries. Reports said that the high cost of production of the Marvel series, which were filmed in New York, was part of the reason Netflix pushed them off its slate, in addition to its zero-ownership stake in them, which meant that Disney could choose to move them to its streaming service, Disney+, if it pleased. It's still unclear if these shows or the characters have any future, even as Disney and Marvel executives have hinted so in the past.

Jessica Jones season 3 will release June 14 on Netflix worldwide.