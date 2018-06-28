Jessica Jones' Krysten Ritter to Turn Director in Season 3

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter will direct an episode for the show's upcoming third season, which was announced back in April.

Marvel has announced that Ritter will step behind the camera for Jessica Jones season 3, in addition to her eponymous role as the super-powered alcoholic private investigator. There are no further details on the episode she's directing, except that the show is already filming in New York.

“I am beyond thrilled to make my directorial debut on Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Ritter said in a statement. “The entire crew and cast has become family to me, and I’m so appreciative of the opportunity to work with our incredible team in this new way. I am so grateful that Melissa Rosenberg, Jeph Loeb, Marvel, and Netflix entrusted me to take the reins.”

This likely means that the gap between seasons 2 and 3 will be much shorter than the over-two-years of wait fans had to endure between seasons 1 and 2. It's possible Netflix is eyeing a 2019 release for the new Jessica Jones season, given the recent trend of three Marvel series every year.

In 2017, we got Iron Fist season 1, the eight-part The Defenders miniseries, and The Punisher season 1. This year, we've had Jessica Jones season 2, followed by Luke Cage season 2 earlier in June, and Iron Fist season 2 planned for later. Netflix already has Daredevil season 3 and The Punisher season 2 in production, and Jessica Jones season 3 could easily form the 2019 slate along with those two.

Though Jessica Jones was easily the best Netflix-Marvel show in its debut season, tackling themes that are rarely brought up on television in addition to a fantastic villain in Kilgrave (David Tennant), the second season failed to live up to the expectations it had created for itself. It suffered from pacing issues, and took lazy shortcuts and narrative leaps that didn't quite fit the characters.

Hopefully with the upcoming third season, creator and showrunner Rosenberg can construct more convincing storylines.