Technology News
loading

Jamtara: Release Date, Trailer, Cast Unveiled for Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series

Set in the eponymous Jharkhand village, it’s about locals pulling phishing scams.

By | Updated: 23 December 2019 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Jamtara: Release Date, Trailer, Cast Unveiled for Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

A still from the Jamtara trailer

Highlights
  • Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega out January 10, 2020 on Netflix
  • First Jamtara trailer introduces its characters, sets up the premise
  • Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya are part of Jamtara cast

Less than a week after announcing the new partnership, Netflix has unveiled a release date — January 10, 2020 — and trailer for Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, its next original series from India set in the dark underbelly of an eponymous village in the state of Jharkhand, which is known as India's phishing capital. Per Netflix, Jamtara “captures the risks of the internet, the cocktail of opportunity and motivation that lead ordinary people into the world of crime.” Amit Sial (Inside Edge), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev.D), Aksha Pardasany (Devdas), Sparsh Shrivastav (Shake It Up), Monika Panwar (Super 30), and Anshuman Pushkar (Kapow) are part of Jamtara's ensemble cast.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega trailer

“The issue of phishing is so common and yet so underrepresented in the media,” Jamtara's National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi said in a prepared statement. “I've been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off — the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives. I'm so excited to collaborate with Netflix to take this story from a small town in India to audiences around the world.”

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega has been created by Viacom18 Studio's digital content arm Tipping Point. In addition to the aforementioned six, the fictionalised true-crime series Jamtara also stars Kartavya Kabra (Adithya Varma), Rohit Kp (Batti Gul Meter Chalu), Harshid Gupta (San' 75), and newcomers Sarfaraz Ali Mirza and Aatm Prakash Mishra.

Here's the official synopsis for Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, via Netflix:

“Inspired by true incidents, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.”

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega release date

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is out January 10, 2020 on Netflix.

Jamtara20Brick20Wall20103 Horizontal Main RGB PRE s Jamtara Netflix

A promo still for Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega
Photo Credit: Netflix

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jamtara, Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega, Netflix, Netflix India, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications Leaked: Exynos 9810, Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery on Board
This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Jamtara: Release Date, Trailer, Cast Unveiled for Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Review
  2. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  3. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Realme X2, Realme Buds Air India Launch, WhatsApp Bug & More News This Week
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Netflix Unveils Release Date, Trailer, Cast for Next Indian Series, Jamtara
  7. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  8. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  9. Flipkart Year End Sale Begins: Redmi 8, Realme 5 Pro Discounts and Other Offers
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. This 23-Year-Old Indian Hacker Is Raking in Big Bucks Finding Bugs
  2. Jamtara: Release Date, Trailer, Cast Unveiled for Netflix’s Next Indian Original Series
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications Leaked: Exynos 9810, Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery on Board
  4. Box Office: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s $374 Million Opening Weekend Lowest for New Trilogy
  5. NASA Spacecraft Circling the Sun Stumbles Upon a Trail of Shooting Stars
  6. Fake ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Streams Stealing User Data
  7. Boeing Spacecraft Returns for Earth After Aborted Mission
  8. Realme X2, Realme Buds Air Launched in India, Internet Shutdowns, WhatsApp Security Bug & More News This Week
  9. Facebook Says Group Used AI-Generated Images to Push Pro-Trump Messages
  10. Apple Opens Lucrative Bug Bounty Programme to the Public, Details Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.