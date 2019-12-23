Less than a week after announcing the new partnership, Netflix has unveiled a release date — January 10, 2020 — and trailer for Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, its next original series from India set in the dark underbelly of an eponymous village in the state of Jharkhand, which is known as India's phishing capital. Per Netflix, Jamtara “captures the risks of the internet, the cocktail of opportunity and motivation that lead ordinary people into the world of crime.” Amit Sial (Inside Edge), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev.D), Aksha Pardasany (Devdas), Sparsh Shrivastav (Shake It Up), Monika Panwar (Super 30), and Anshuman Pushkar (Kapow) are part of Jamtara's ensemble cast.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega trailer

“The issue of phishing is so common and yet so underrepresented in the media,” Jamtara's National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi said in a prepared statement. “I've been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off — the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives. I'm so excited to collaborate with Netflix to take this story from a small town in India to audiences around the world.”

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega has been created by Viacom18 Studio's digital content arm Tipping Point. In addition to the aforementioned six, the fictionalised true-crime series Jamtara also stars Kartavya Kabra (Adithya Varma), Rohit Kp (Batti Gul Meter Chalu), Harshid Gupta (San' 75), and newcomers Sarfaraz Ali Mirza and Aatm Prakash Mishra.

Here's the official synopsis for Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, via Netflix:

“Inspired by true incidents, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.”

Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega is out January 10, 2020 on Netflix.

A promo still for Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega

Photo Credit: Netflix