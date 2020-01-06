Netflix has released the second and final trailer for Jamtara, its next original series from India that's set in the dark underbelly of an eponymous village in the state of Jharkhand, which is known as India's phishing capital. It gives us a peek at the main storylines, which involve a bunch of young males — including Sparsh Shrivastava (Shake It Up) and Anshumaan Pushkar (Kapow) among others — pulling off phone phishing scams that put a spotlight on the small town. Jamtara's new police chief (Aksha Pardasany) takes it upon herself to end the menace, while local lord (Amit Sial) brings the miscreants under his wing in exchange for a cut.

Jamtara Netflix final trailer

In addition to Shrivastava, Pushkar, Pardasany, and Sial, Jamtara also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Dev.D), Monika Panwar (Super 30), Kartavya Kabra (Adithya Varma), Rohit Kp (Batti Gul Meter Chalu), Harshit Gupta (San' 75), Udit Arora (The Zoya Factor), Aasif Khan (Mirzapur), Ravi Bhushan Bhartiya (Paan Singh Tomar), Puja Jha (A Bitter Pill), Vijaylaxmi Mishrikoti (Seetharama Kalyana), Shruti Bhattacharya (Cycle Kick), Vishwa Bhanu (Special 26), Lata Shukla (Million Dollar Arm), and newcomers Sarfaraz Ali Mirza as Ponto, and Aatm Prakash Mishra.

“The issue of phishing is so common and yet so under-represented in the media,” Jamtara's National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi said in a prepared statement. “I've been to Jamtara and spoken to multiple people about how these scams are pulled off — the stories are so real and yet so unbelievable that I knew I had to share them with the world. Based on true-crime incidents, the series required a great deal of research and detailing to bring to life various characters and motives. I'm so excited to collaborate with Netflix to take this story from a small town in India to audiences around the world.”

Here's the official synopsis for Jamtara, via Netflix:

“Inspired by true incidents, Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. Masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.”

All 10 episodes of Jamtara are out January 10 on Netflix.