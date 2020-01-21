Technology News
loading

Netflix’s Jamtara Sparks Row Over Use of Casteist Slur

Experts believe they shouldn’t be used.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Netflix’s Jamtara Sparks Row Over Use of Casteist Slur

Photo Credit: Netflix

Amit Sial in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega

Highlights
  • Jamtara released January 10 on Netflix worldwide
  • Casteist slur uttered by a character in fifth episode
  • Its use is punishable in real-life under Indian law

Netflix's most recent original series from India — Jamtara — has been called out for use of a casteist slur aimed at the Dalit community, sparking debate over the use of pejorative terms in the realm of fiction entertainment. It's somewhat in line with an ongoing debate over the use of racial slurs in the US. While directors such as Quentin Tarantino — his work includes Django Unchained, and Pulp Fiction — has defended his use of the term as a fair representation of the characters' reality, others such as Spike Lee have taken offense. At the same time, the likes of Samuel L. Jackson have supported Tarantino, noting the context is key and its use is not limited to African-American artists.

Review: In Netflix's Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit

In Jamtara, the casteist slur in question is uttered in the fifth episode of the Netflix series by Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sial), a wily, corrupt local politician who belongs to the so-called upper castes, and aimed at Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), an ambitious con artist who belongs to the so-called lower castes. Gadgets 360 had reached out to Netflix for comment from writer Trishant Srivastava and director Soumendra Padhi, but the streaming service said that it has always respected its artists' freedom and that it had nothing more to say. Netflix also pointed to a disclaimer appended to the start of every Jamtara episode that clarifies the show is a piece of fiction.

Meanwhile, users on social media, including an influential fan page of B.R. Ambedkar — a major architect of the Constitution of India, and a prominent leader of social reforms for the Dalits — has called for police action against Netflix for allowing a casteist slur in its production. The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 dictates punishment for use of casteist slurs, but it's not clear if that is applicable to “atrocities” committed by fictional characters on a fictional series. Still, many feel that merely putting it out there normalises its use.

Jamtara Throws Light on the Tiny Village That's the Phishing Capital of India

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Dr. Afroz Taj, associate professor of South Asian Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Department of Asian Studies at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said: “Although I haven't seen the show you mentioned, I tend to lean toward saying that casteist slurs should not be used even in the cause of authenticity or creative licence. This question is similar to the debate in the United States about racist slurs which have been banned from commercial film and television.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Jamtara, Jamtara Sabka Number Ayega, Netflix India, Viacom18, Viacom 18, Tipping Point
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Facebook Says It Is Getting Better at Protecting Elections
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Said to Offer 65W Fast Charging Support, Mi 10 to Reportedly Pack 108-Megapixel Camera

Related Stories

Netflix’s Jamtara Sparks Row Over Use of Casteist Slur
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Smartphones
  3. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  4. OnePlus 8 Pro Alleged Hands-on Photo Shows 120Hz Refresh Rate in Settings
  5. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  6. Realme 3 Pro Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature 12-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Saregama Carvaan GX01 Earphones Launched in India
  9. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Completes Three Orbit Raising Manoeuvres of GSAT-30
  2. Instagram Removes IGTV Button From App Home Screen
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Said to Offer 65W Fast Charging Support, Mi 10 to Reportedly Pack 108-Megapixel Camera
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Tipped to Feature 12-Megapixel Main Camera, Not 108-Megapixel
  5. Netflix’s Jamtara Sparks Row Over Use of Casteist Slur
  6. Zomato Buys Uber's Food Delivery Business in India in an All-Stock Deal
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Amazon India Introducing Electric Delivery Rickshaws, Pledges to Have 10,000 EVs on Road by 2025
  9. Amazon Prime Video Orders Inside Edge Season 3, Announces 2 Shows, Unveils First Look for 5 More
  10. Realme XT Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.