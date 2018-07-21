James Gunn Fired From Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Over Offensive Tweets

Disney has fired Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer-director James Gunn after a series of offensive tweets posted a decade ago resurfaced in the past few days, thanks to an American right-wing media personality who was earlier involved in peddling the false "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a written statement.

Earlier this week, media personality and conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich began dredging up several tweets made by Gunn in 2008 and 2009, which included jokes about paedophilia, rape, and molestation. Cernovich accused Gunn of being a paedophile, using it to drive a new conspiracy theory about an underground paedophile network in Hollywood.

Cernovich and fellow right-wing media personalities used similar tactics to fan the flames of "Pizzagate" during the 2016 US election, claiming high-ranking Democratic Party officials including Hilary Clinton were involved in a child-molestation ring that operated out of a Washington, DC pizzeria. They were so successful in popularising the fake theory that it convinced a man to carry an assault rifle into the restaurant and open fire.

Though Cernovich has a bigger agenda, that doesn't excuse the fact that Gunn's jokes are clearly offensive and inappropriate. In fact, this isn't the first time he's had to apologise for them, which he noted in his response to the new allegations in a series of tweets on Thursday. Here's the full statement:

Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humour. It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. In the past, I have apologised for humour of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. For the record, when I made these shocking jokes, I wasn’t living them out. I know this is a weird statement to make, and seems obvious, but, still, here I am, saying it. Anyway, that’s the completely honest truth: I used to make a lot of offensive jokes. I don’t anymore. I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today. Love you to you all.

Though Gunn is best known as the writer-director of Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel, he got his start by writing provocative and shocking humour, as he acknowledges in his statement. Marvel must have known about that when they hired him, but it makes sense that the family-friendly Disney – or rather, any big corporation – would be quick to distance itself given the nature of the jokes.