No Time to Die Super Bowl Trailer Promises to ‘Change Everything’ for James Bond

“When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of him.”

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Rami Malek as Safin in No Time to Die, the next Bond movie

Highlights
  • No Time to Die release date in India is April 3
  • New Bond movie trailer hints at something ominous
  • Fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond

With exactly two months to the next Bond movie, the 2020 Super Bowl brought us a new 30-second teaser trailer for No Time to Die, which will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the MI6 spy. In it, new 007 Nomi (Lashana Lynch) coolly launches out of a plane in another one, Bond (Craig) grabs onto a rope and leaps off a ledge, an infiltration team walks down on the outside of a skyscraper, Bond's love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) stands pondering in a balcony, and someone fires at Bond trapped under ice. The new trailer proclaims “the 25th film will change everything” via title cards before flashing through the principal characters.

That includes Rami Malek's villain Safin, Christoph Waltz (Spectre) as the returning Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, a portrait of Judi Dench as the late M, Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as CIA agent Paloma, Lynch (Captain Marvel) as Nomi, Seydoux as psychiatrist Swann, and lastly, Craig as Bond. In addition to the aforementioned seven, minus Dench, the next Bond movie — No Time to Die — also stars Naomie Harris as M's assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA field officer Felix Leiter, and David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen as new characters Waldo, Primo, and Ash, respectively.

Behind the scenes, Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) served as the director and co-writer alongside series veterans Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag). Hans Zimmer has composed the music for No Time to Die. As has been the case for the longest time, EON Productions' Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are the producers on the new Bond movie, which is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. Universal Pictures is handling No Time to Die distribution outside the US, including in India.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is out April 2 in the UK, April 3 in India, and April 8 in the US. Filming locations for the new Bond movie included the Faroe Islands, Italy, Jamaica, Norway, and the UK.

Further reading: James Bond, No Time to Die, Bond 25, Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Universal Pictures, MGM, 007
