No Time to Die Trailer: Daniel Craig Is Back as Bond, James Bond

And he’s facing Rami Malek.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 19:09 IST
No Time to Die Trailer: Daniel Craig Is Back as Bond, James Bond

Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

Highlights
  • No Time to Die release date in India is April 3, 2020
  • First trailer for next Bond movie is explosive
  • Fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond

The first trailer for the next Bond movie is here, as promised. Daniel Craig is back for the fifth and final time as the British MI5 spy in No Time to Die — the twenty-fifth Bond movie overall, directed by Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) — alongside the likes of Oscar-winner Rami Malek as the new villain Safin. The first No Time to Die trailer gives us a peek at the film's plot and themes, which have to do with secrets being harboured by Bond's returning love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), Bond being replaced by the new 007 Nomi (Lashana Lynch), and a surprising return from Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), first seen in 2015's Spectre.

 

In addition to Craig as James Bond, Malek as Safin, Seydoux as Swann, Lynch as Nomi, and Waltz as Blofeld, the next Bond movie — No Time to Die — also stars Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA field officer Felix Leiter, Ana de Armas and David Dencik as new characters named Paloma and Waldo, respectively, and Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen in as-yet undisclosed roles.

It's been a troubled production for the 25th James Bond film, with original director Danny Boyle exiting due to creative differences in August 2018, a few months prior to start of filming. Fukunaga was hired as the new director and co-writer a month later, with series veteran writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade returning to work alongside. Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum) was added to the writing team, while Craig brought in Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) to polish the script.

Owing to all that, No Time to Die's release date was pushed from November 2019 to February 2020, and then later pushed to April 2020. As has been the case for the longest time, EON Productions' Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are the producers on the new Bond movie, which is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. Universal Pictures is handling No Time to Die distribution outside the US, including in India.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is out April 2, 2020 in the UK, April 3, 2020 in India, and April 8, 2020 in the US. Filming locations for the new Bond movie included the Faroe Islands, Italy, Jamaica, Norway, and the UK.

