No Time to Die Trailer Now Available in 10 Indian Languages, Bond Movie to Release in Five

That’s Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 February 2020 19:33 IST
Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die trailer

Highlights
  • No Time to Die release date in India is April 2
  • Bond film to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada
  • Fifth and final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond

Would you like to watch Daniel Craig's James Bond talk in Bhojpuri? How about Gujarati? Marathi? Or Bengali? Well, thanks to the dedication of Universal Pictures' Indian division, the No Time to Die trailer — originally released in December, only in English — is now available in 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and the aforementioned four. The new Bond movie isn't actually releasing in all 10 languages, only five: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The fifth is the English original, naturally. It's hilarious, as you would expect.

No Time to Die Hindi trailer

No Time to Die Tamil trailer

No Time to Die Telugu trailer

No Time to Die Kannada trailer

No Time to Die Malayalam trailer

No Time to Die Bengali trailer

No Time to Die Punjabi trailer

No Time to Die Marathi trailer

No Time to Die Gujarati trailer

No Time to Die Bhojpuri trailer

Directed by Emmy-winner Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die will be the twenty-fifth Bond movie overall — the fifth and final for Craig. He stars alongside Rami Malek as the new villain Safin, Léa Seydoux as Bond's returning love interest Dr. Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as the new 007 Nomi, Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as M's assistant Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as the MI6 quartermaster Q, Jeffrey Wright as CIA field officer Felix Leiter, and Christoph Waltz as the returning Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

It's been a troubled production for the 25th James Bond film, with original director Danny Boyle exiting due to creative differences in August 2018, a few months prior to start of filming. Fukunaga was hired as the new director and co-writer a month later, with series veteran writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade returning to work alongside. Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum) was added to the writing team, while Craig brought in Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) to polish the script.

Owing to all that, No Time to Die's release date was pushed from November 2019 to February 2020, and then later pushed to April 2020. As has been the case for the longest time, EON Productions' Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are the producers on the new Bond movie, which is a production of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and EON Productions. Universal Pictures is handling No Time to Die distribution outside the US, including in India.

Here's the official synopsis for No Time to Die, via Universal Pictures:

“In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die is out April 2 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Filming locations for the new Bond movie included the Faroe Islands, Italy, Jamaica, Norway, and the UK.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: No Time to Die, James Bond, Bond 25, Daniel Craig, Universal Pictures, MGM, 007, Rami Malek
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Render Leaked, Specification Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Listings

