‘No Time to Die’: Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme Song Out Now

Following in the footsteps of Sam Smith and Adele.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 February 2020 11:33 IST
'No Time to Die': Billie Eilish's Bond Theme Song Out Now

Photo Credit: Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish on the cover art for “No Time to Die”

  • No Time to Die release date is April 3 in India
  • Eilish youngest artist to perform Bond theme song
  • ‘No Time to Die’ available for streaming, download

Billie Eilish's Bond theme song is here, as promised. “No Time to Die” — named after the new, twenty-fifth Bond movie — is now available on YouTube, and all major streaming services, including the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. At 18 years old, Eilish becomes the youngest artist to work on the title track for a Bond film. Eilish follows Sam Smith in the role, whose Spectre track “Writing's on the Wall” went on to win the Oscar and Golden Globe for best original song. That's a high bar, though if anyone can redo it, it's probably Eilish, given her Grammys sweep last month, which included wins for song, record, and album of the year.

With “No Time to Die”, Eilish joins a lineup of big names who have worked on theme songs for Bond films. The list includes the likes of Adele (“Skyfall”), Madonna (“Die Another Day”), Duran Duran (“A View to a Kill”), Paul McCartney (“Live and Let Die”), and Louis Armstrong (“We Have All the Time in the World” on On Her Majesty's Secret Service). Eilish composed the song with her elder brother, Finneas O'Connell.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Eilish said in a prepared statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock”. O'Connell added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga. “I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought — a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

If you're looking for “No Time to Die” lyrics, they are available on several music websites, including Genius.

No Time to Die is out April 2 in the UK, April 3 in India, and April 8 in the US. Filming locations for the new Bond movie included the Faroe Islands, Italy, Jamaica, Norway, and the UK.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Bond, No Time to Die, Bond 25, Billie Eilish, Universal Pictures, MGM, 007
