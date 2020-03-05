Technology News
loading

No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The next Bond movie will now open over seven months late.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 March 2020 10:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time to Die

Highlights
  • No Time to Die was earlier slated to release April 2 in India
  • It will now open November 12 in the UK, no India date yet
  • First major movie to delay release due to coronavirus

James Bond will return, just a while later. No Time to Die — the next Bond movie — has seen its release date pushed over seven months due to concerns around the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Instead of opening early April globally, No Time to Die will now arrive in November, the Bond producers and distributors have announced. The new Bond film has been handed a November 12 release date in the UK, and a November 25 release date in the US. A new release date in India for No Time to Die has not been set, though it was with the UK prior to the delay.

“MGM, Universal [Pictures], and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020,” posts across the official Bond social media accounts read Wednesday. “The film will be released in the UK on November 12, 2020 with worldwide release dates to follow, including the US launch on November 25, 2020.”

This is hardly the first delay for the 25th Bond movie, though it's the first that has arisen outside of its control. No Time to Die was originally slated to arrive in October–November 2019 but was then pushed to February 2020 after it brought on director Cary Joji Fukunaga to replace the outgoing Danny Boyle. Several months later, it was pushed again by two months to April 2020. That was the release date until the new coronavirus-driven delay. It becomes the first major movie to delay its release due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

No Time to Die will now release November 12 in the UK, and November 25 in the US. We've reached out to Universal Pictures India for a new release date in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: No Time to Die, James Bond, Bond 25, 007, MGM, Universal Pictures, Daniel Craig, Eon
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Apple Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Related Stories

No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  5. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Mumbai Man Among Winners of Apple’s iPhone Night Mode Photo Challenge
  7. Coronavirus: Companies Make Tools Free to Encourage Work From Home
  8. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  9. How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iPhone
  10. IQAir Fighting Coronavirus in China, But Says India Has a Bigger Problem
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6 Series, Realme Band Launching Today: Live Updates
  2. Google Cloud Announces Delhi as Its Second India Region, Will Open in 2021
  3. Tata Sky Hikes HD, SD Set-Top Box Prices in India by Rs. 100
  4. Apple Pulls Out of South by Southwest Festival Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  5. No Time to Die Release Date Pushed to November Due to Coronavirus Concerns
  6. Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
  7. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple Supplier Skyworks Cuts Forecasts on Supply Chain Hit
  8. Realme 6 Price in India, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  9. Twitter Testing Stories-Like Fleets That Disappear After 24 Hours, Available in Brazil
  10. Uber Drivers Given 'Employee' Status by Top French Court in a Blow to the Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.