Technology News
loading

James Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed Until April 2021

It had been initially set for a London premiere on March 31, 2020 before a rollout worldwide in April.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 October 2020 10:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
James Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed Until April 2021

Photo Credit: IMDB

No Time to Die may be Daniel Craig's last Bond film

Highlights
  • James Bond: No Time to Die will now release in April next year
  • It was initially set for a London premiere on March 31, 2020
  • The creators want the movie to be seen by worldwide theatrical audience

The makers of the new James Bond movie -- which has already had its release date pushed back once due to the pandemic -- on Friday said it would not now be released until April 2021. No Time to Die, the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

It is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, after starring in four previous films.

The movie had been initially set for a London premiere on March 31, 2020 before a rollout worldwide in April.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, MGM, Universal, and Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they were delaying the release until November 12, with a US launch on November 25.

Then on Friday, they said the film would be delayed further until April 2 "in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience".

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year," they said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Bond, coronavirus, MGM, Universal
Reliance Retail to Receive Rs. 7,350 Crore Investment From GIC, TPG Capital

Related Stories

James Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed Until April 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 10 India Launch Set for October 4
  2. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Realme Buds Air Pro TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on October 7
  4. Google Pixel 4a Launching in India on October 17
  5. Indian App Makers Want a National Alternative to Google Play
  6. Motorola Moto E7 Plus Review
  7. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Fix Wi-Fi Issues: How to Fix Slow Wi-Fi, Connection Problems, Internet Speed
  10. LG G8X ThinQ Review
#Latest Stories
  1. James Bond Film No Time to Die Delayed Until April 2021
  2. Reliance Retail to Receive Rs. 7,350 Crore Investment From GIC, TPG Capital
  3. Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  4. Indian App Makers Want a National Alternative to Google Play
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi Variant Available for Pre-Order on Amazon, Will Go on Sale Starting October 12
  6. OnePlus 8T to Be Taller, Wider Than OnePlus 8, Claims Tipster
  7. Realme Buds Air Pro TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on October 7
  8. Realme C17, Realme Smart Bulb, More Products Appear on Realme India’s Support Page, Could be Launched Soon
  9. Mi Watch With Up to 16 Days Battery Life, Mi 65W Fast Charger With GaN Tech Launched
  10. Google to Pay Publishers $1 Billion Over Three Years for Their Content
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com