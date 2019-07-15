Technology News
loading

Bond 25: Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Said to Be the New 007

She’s not the new Bond, mind you.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 15:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Bond 25: Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Said to Be the New 007

Photo Credit: MGM/Universal Pictures/EON

Highlights
  • Lynch will make her entrance in ‘a popcorn-dropping moment’
  • Cary Fukunaga is the director on Bond 25
  • Bond 25 is slated to release April 2020 in India

Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch will reportedly play the new 007 in the next James Bond movie — tentatively titled Bond 25 — with her character Nomi taking over Bond's (Daniel Craig) code number after he leaves “active service [and opts for] a tranquil life in Jamaica”. She's not the new Bond, mind you, but rather an all-new character who's been handed the MI6 code number “007”. Lynch will reportedly make her entrance in what is being as “a popcorn-dropping moment” in Bond 25, which is currently filming in the UK and Italy.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M (Ralph Fiennes) says, 'Come in 007', and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” an unnamed industry insider told The Daily Mail. “It's a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond, but he's been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

“Lashana is absolutely brilliant and Phoebe [Waller-Bridge]'s script is as sharp and funny as you would expect. This Bond pays tribute to some of the earlier films with a lot of humour.”

The Daily Mail claims that Lynch's role as the new 007 was due to Waller-Bridge. But the Fleabag and Killing Eve creator has noted in the past that she was writing dialogues, not the script. After multiple hurdles during the pre-production process, Scott Z. Burns (The Bourne Ultimatum) reportedly worked on the script, with Waller-Bridge brought in later on Craig's request.

“There's been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge told Deadline in May. “I think that's bollocks. I think he's absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn't have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

Directed by Cary Fukunaga (Maniac), the as-yet untitled Bond 25 is slated to release April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Bond, Bond 25, Bond, Lashana Lynch, 007, MGM, Universal Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
As Ransomware Rages, Debate Heats Up on Response
Honor Smartphones
Bond 25: Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Said to Be the New 007
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 25, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  2. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  3. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  5. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  6. Realme 3i with Helio P60 SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Colour Variant Goes Official in India
  8. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bond 25: Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch Said to Be the New 007
  2. As Ransomware Rages, Debate Heats Up on Response
  3. 10.or G2 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  4. Amazon Prime Day: WD My Passport Go Portable SSD With Shock Protection Launched in India
  5. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Unlimited Data Plans With Up to 100Mbps Speed Starting at Rs. 590 per Month
  7. Apple Watch SOS Feature Helped Save a Man From Drowning: Report
  8. Mi Super Sale Returns on Mi.com: Offers on Xiaomi Phones, TVs, and Accessories
  9. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 3i with Helio P60 SoC, 13-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.