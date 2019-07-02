Technology News
Bond 25 First Look Still Features Daniel Craig, Aston Martin V8 in London

The producers want you to know it’s all going well.

Updated: 2 July 2019 11:08 IST
Bond 25 First Look Still Features Daniel Craig, Aston Martin V8 in London

Photo Credit: Eon/MGM

Daniel Craig in London filming on Bond 25

Highlights
  • Bond 25 slated to release April 2020 in India
  • James Bond movie currently filming in London
  • Production has been far from smooth on the film

We have our first proper look at Daniel Craig as the eponymous spy in the next James Bond movie — tentatively titled Bond 25 — accompanied by the classic Aston Martin V8 Vantage, first seen in the 1987 Timothy Dalton-starrer The Living Daylights. In the official still, Craig is seen in London, where Bond 25 is now filming after finishing production in Norway and Jamaica over the past few months. The photo seems to be another attempt by the producers to assure fans that everything is going smoothly, to counter the narrative that Bond 25 has been plagued with problems.

“007 star Daniel Craig, director Cary Fukunaga and the Bond 25 crew were out in the sunshine today shooting across a number of London locations, including Whitehall, where Daniel filmed a scene with a classic Aston Martin V8, first seen in a Bond film in The Living Daylights,” a post on the official 007 Instagram said. Earlier in the day, the Twitter account also shared set photos and videos depicting them filming with the Aston Martin car, and the British Army's Household Cavalry, with Craig appearing next to a member of the Life Guards.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on

Bond 25 has faced a series of problems even after Fukunaga replaced Danny Boyle in the director's hotseat. The Bourne Ultimatum co-writer Scott Z. Burns was brought in back in February to work on the screenplay, with Fleabag and Killing Eve creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge added in April, on Craig's request, to further polish the script's humour credentials and make characters more believable. Production finally kicked off later that month, but it has since twice been interrupted, owing to an injury sustained by Craig on set, and a controlled explosion that injured a crew member and damaged the set.

Bond 25 is slated to release April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US. In addition to Norway, Jamaica, and London, the next James Bond movie will film in Italy as well.

Further reading: James Bond, Bond 25, Bond, Daniel Craig, MGM, Universal Pictures, Aston Martin
Bond 25 First Look Still Features Daniel Craig, Aston Martin V8 in London
