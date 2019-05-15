Production on the next James Bond movie — tentatively titled Bond 25 — has reportedly been suspended after star Daniel Craig injured his ankle while filming one of the final scenes in Jamaica. The 51-year-old English actor was flown to New York for treatment and is expected to be back “within the week”, though the next round of production scheduled for London's Pinewood Studios on the weekend has been reportedly cancelled owing to the accident.

“Things were deemed to be a disaster at first,” an unnamed source told British tabloid The Sun. “But the injury is not as severe as believed, and he will be able to film while not over exerting his ankle. He will be back on set within the week. Daniel [Craig] was furious that he had suffered an injury after spending months getting into prime physical shape.”

Late on Monday, The Sun reported that Craig had tweaked his ankle ligaments after slipping and falling “quite awkwardly” as he sprinted during filming for an action sequence in Jamaica, the first of several locales for Bond 25, in addition to London, Italy, and Norway.

“He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle,” an unnamed source said then. “As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.”

This is far from the first time that Craig, who prefers doing his own stunts, has sustained an injury on set for a Bond movie. He had two teeth knocked out owing to a blow to the face in his first-ever stunt scene for Casino Royale, forcing his dentist to fly out from London. Then on the sequel Quantum of Solace, he tore a shoulder muscle, injured his ribs and sliced the tip of a finger. And on the latest Bond film Spectre, he injured his knee which saw filming suspended for two weeks.

The as-yet untitled Bond 25 movie is slated to release April 3, 2020 in India and the UK, and April 8, 2020 in the US.