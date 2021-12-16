Technology News
loading

The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks

The Sound of 007 will also feature interviews and archives of the movies.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 December 2021 18:40 IST
The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks

Photo Credit: Reuters

The documentary on the creation of the James Bond movie soundtracks will release next October

Highlights
  • The upcoming documentary will be available to stream on Apple TV+
  • It will explore the creation of the 007 theme song and film soundtracks
  • The documentary is slated for release in October 2022

"The Sound of 007", a documentary commemorating music from the James Bond movies will debut on Apple TV+ next year to mark the 60th anniversary of the Bond franchise.

The programme will explore the creation of the soundtracks from films such as Dr. No and the renowned 007 theme song, combining interviews and archives of movies starring the British secret agent, the official James Bond website said in a release on Thursday. The documentary will go out next October.

In a hot streaming market, boosted by the pandemic, Apple TV+ competes with the likes of market leader Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

Since its debut in 2019, Apple TV+ has released dozens of original shows and movies, such as Ted Lasso, which won seven Emmy Awards earlier this year.

Apple has not disclosed how many people subscribe to its streaming platform, which offers only original programming, making its menu smaller than rivals.

Last year, Apple TV+ Original documentary Beastie Boys Story tied with Showtime's The Go-Go's for Best Music Documentary at the Critics Choice Awards.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Bond, 007 Soundtrack, James Bond Soundtrack, Apple, Documentary, James Bond Documentary, Apple TV Plus, Apple TV Plus Documentary
Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity

Related Stories

The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  2. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  5. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home — Our Spoiler-Free Review
  7. Acer India Brings Up to Rs. 40,000 Discount on Gaming Laptops in Sale
  8. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Nothing Ear 1 to Go on Sale During Flipkart Big Saving Days
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Advertisement Watchdog Bans Crypto Companies From Hosting Ads
  2. Vi Launches Rs. 155, Rs. 239, Rs. 666, Rs. 699 Prepaid Recharge Plans: Benefits, Validity
  3. The Sound of 007: Apple TV+ Plans Documentary on James Bond Soundtracks
  4. Honor Play 30 Plus 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Meta Said to Win Conditional EU Nod for Kustomer Buy
  6. MG Motor to Release NFT Series of Over 1,000 Separate Tokens
  7. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Company Breached Privacy Law: French Watchdog CNIL
  8. Rise Conference Calls Off 2022 Event Citing COVID-19 Fears
  9. Realme GT 2 India Launch Tipped, Realme GT 2 Pro Likely to Come With 150-Degree Ultra Wide Camera
  10. EaseMyTrip Acquires YoloBus for Undisclosed Amount to Expand Non-Air Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com