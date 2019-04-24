Jacqueline Fernandez (Kick) has been cast in the lead of Mrs. Serial Killer, Netflix's upcoming Indian original film from director Shirish Kunder (Tees Maar Khan) and producer Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na). The 33-year-old Fernandez will make her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer, a thriller that follows a “doting wife” who must recreate a serial killer's murdering ways to get her husband out of jail, who has been framed and falsely imprisoned. Though Netflix didn't explicitly mention it, Fernandez will understandably play the part of the wife. Mrs. Serial Killer will release on Netflix later in 2019.

“Just a very excited [Public Service Announcement] that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer,” Netflix India said in an accompanying tweet. “Here's hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she's got our back!”

In response, Fernandez said on Twitter: “Thanks for the welcome @NetflixIndia, let's do this!”

Winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006, Fernandez made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin, which received mixed reviews. She announced herself with the 2011 psychological thriller Murder 2, which was panned by critics. Since then, Fernandez has starred in several blockbuster franchises, including the second and third chapters of both Housefull and Race, plus Judwaa 2.

Mrs. Serial Killer was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original films from India last week, alongside productions from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), and Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike).

“The Internet is an exciting place for telling stories that are multi-genre and multi-layered,” Khan said in a prepared statement then. “We are thrilled that our film Mrs. Serial Killer will launch first on Netflix. Being on Netflix allows the film to find its audience on their own time and stays on for newer audiences to discover it even months later. Both Shirish and I at Three's Company are looking forward to embark on this journey together.”

Mrs. Serial Killer is slated to release on Netflix in 2019.