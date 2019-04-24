Technology News

Jacqueline Fernandez Cast in the Lead of Netflix Indian Film, Mrs. Serial Killer

By | Updated: 24 April 2019 12:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jacqueline Fernandez Cast in the Lead of Netflix Indian Film, Mrs. Serial Killer

Photo Credit: Netflix

Jacqueline Fernandez in a promotional still for Mrs. Serial Killer

Highlights

Mrs. Serial Killer to release on Netflix in 2019

Fernandez to play the role of a ‘doting wife’

Farah Khan is producing the film

Jacqueline Fernandez (Kick) has been cast in the lead of Mrs. Serial Killer, Netflix's upcoming Indian original film from director Shirish Kunder (Tees Maar Khan) and producer Farah Khan (Main Hoon Na). The 33-year-old Fernandez will make her digital debut with Mrs. Serial Killer, a thriller that follows a “doting wife” who must recreate a serial killer's murdering ways to get her husband out of jail, who has been framed and falsely imprisoned. Though Netflix didn't explicitly mention it, Fernandez will understandably play the part of the wife. Mrs. Serial Killer will release on Netflix later in 2019.

“Just a very excited [Public Service Announcement] that @Asli_Jacqueline is officially part of the Netflix fam with Mrs. Serial Killer,” Netflix India said in an accompanying tweet. “Here's hoping that if we are ever framed for murder, she's got our back!”

In response, Fernandez said on Twitter: “Thanks for the welcome @NetflixIndia, let's do this!”

Winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant in 2006, Fernandez made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh's fantasy drama Aladin, which received mixed reviews. She announced herself with the 2011 psychological thriller Murder 2, which was panned by critics. Since then, Fernandez has starred in several blockbuster franchises, including the second and third chapters of both Housefull and Race, plus Judwaa 2.

Mrs. Serial Killer was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original films from India last week, alongside productions from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee (Khosla Ka Ghosla!), and Ronnie Screwvala (Uri: The Surgical Strike).

“The Internet is an exciting place for telling stories that are multi-genre and multi-layered,” Khan said in a prepared statement then. “We are thrilled that our film Mrs. Serial Killer will launch first on Netflix. Being on Netflix allows the film to find its audience on their own time and stays on for newer audiences to discover it even months later. Both Shirish and I at Three's Company are looking forward to embark on this journey together.”

Mrs. Serial Killer is slated to release on Netflix in 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jacqueline Fernandez, Netflix, Netflix India, Mrs Serial Killer, Farah Khan
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Nokia 9 Users Report In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Issue, HMD Global Investigating
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Jacqueline Fernandez Cast in the Lead of Netflix Indian Film, Mrs. Serial Killer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Broadband, Landline, TV at Rs. 600 a Month: Report
  2. Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  3. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  4. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Front Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Unveils New Z6 Pro With AI-Powered Quad-Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855
  6. Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  7. Samsung Galaxy M40 Tipped With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Inbuilt Storage
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: Everything We Know So Far
  9. Apple Sued for $1 Billion by Teenager: Here's Why
  10. Infinix Smart 3 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.