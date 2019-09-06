Jack Ryan Season 2 Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has revealed the Jack Ryan season 2 release date: November 1. The new info comes courtesy of the new Jack Ryan season 2 trailer, which gives us an idea of what the season will be about. The titular CIA analyst (John Krasinski, from A Quiet Place) will be “tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle,” where his “investigation [then] threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy,” pushing “the President of Venezuela to launch a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the US, the UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President's nefarious plot.”

The new Jack Ryan season 2 trailer opens with Ryan (Krasinski) talking about how “Venezuela is the single greatest resource of oil on the planet” and wondering why it's then “in the midst of one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history.” Enter President Reyes (Jordi Mollà, from Blow), who has “betrayed” all Venezuelans, per a political rival (Cristina Umaña, from Narcos). Someone then says that the Russians are secretly selling weapons to Venezuela, which Ryan claims fits a pattern. Apparently, Venezuela is also trying to become a nuclear power, per Ryan.

Naturally, Ryan ends up in Venezuela himself, where he meets with a German agent (Noomi Rapace, from Prometheus). His former boss Greer (Wendell Pierce, from The Wire) joins him too, which is likely going to be justified from the angle of Greer becoming the Moscow deputy station chief last year. Ryan's convoy is attacked one day, which prompts him to go after a captured Venezuelan officer and push him for info on Reyes. The Jack Ryan season 2 trailer then shifts into an action-heavy gear, which involves jumping out of an airplane, underwater swimming, and running and jumping across London rooftops. Someone's been watching the Mission: Impossible and Bourne franchises, clearly.

In addition to Krasinski as Jack Ryan, Jordi Mollà as Venezuelan president Nicolás Reyes, Cristina Umaña as Venezuelan politician Gloria Bonalde, Noomi Rapace as German intelligence agent Harriet “Harry” Baumann, and Wendell Pierce as Ryan's former boss James Greer, the Amazon Prime original series also stars Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as CIA field officer Mike November. There's no word on whether Ryan's love interest from Jack Ryan season 1, Abbie Cornish as Dr. Cathy Mueller, will return in season 2. She's not part of the season 2 trailer, for what it's worth.

Krasinksi is also an executive producer on Jack Ryan alongside creators Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Allyson Seeger, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon, and Phil Abraham. Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television, and Skydance Television.

All episodes of Jack Ryan season 2 will release November 1 on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.