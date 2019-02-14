Technology News

Jack Ryan Renewed for Season 3 by Amazon Prime Video

, 14 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Jack Ryan Renewed for Season 3 by Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

Highlights

  • Jack Ryan season 2 is yet to be aired, reportedly in production
  • The third season will likely be set in a new location
  • It’s an expensive show for Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has renewed its John Krasinski-starrer action series Jack Ryan for a third season, several months before the show's second season hits the streaming service. For what it's worth, Jack Ryan season 2 was greenlit back in April last year, over four months before the premiere of the season 1 at the end of August. Jack Ryan season 3 will likely be set in a new location, continuing the show's trend of setting each season in a different locale. The first season was set in the Middle East, while the second takes place in South America. Filming began on Jack Ryan season 2 back in summer 2018, which is scheduled to release later in 2019.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, made the renewal announcement for Jack Ryan season 3 at the ongoing 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday in California. No other details are currently available. Of season 2, Jack Ryan co-creator Carlton Cuse said that it will be “an allegory for the decline of democracy”, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), in what marks another attempt to be relevant and timely for the show. Jack Ryan season 1 was the same, as many of its plot points felt ripped from the headlines, reflecting the terrorist attacks in Paris and the Syrian refugee crisis.

The first season was received moderately by critics, including us. We appreciated the show's exploration of both sides of the story — the agency officers and the terrorists — and the focus on the struggles of the refugees, but it had a perfunctory love story and unmemorable action sequences.

In addition to Krasinski, Abbie Cornish (Bright Star) and Wendell Pierce (The Wire) will return to reprise their roles as Ryan's love interest and his boss, respectively. Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Jordi Mollà, Cristina Umaña and Francisco Denis (Narcos) are the new additions to the cast for Jack Ryan season 2.

Based on Tom Clancy's fictional character of the same name, Amazon's Jack Ryan series with Krasinski is the fifth incarnation of the character, after Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine played Ryan on the big screen. Jack Ryan is an expensive production for Amazon, with season 1 episodes reportedly costing $8-10 million, per THR.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video, Jack Ryan, Jack Ryan season 2, Jack Ryan season 3, John Krasinski
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Get Persona 5's Joker in April
Amazon Probed by Austria Over Alleged Unfair Trade Practices
Pricee
Jack Ryan Renewed for Season 3 by Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch Date Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Price in India, Release Date Tipped
  3. Tata Sky, Sun Direct Remove Network Charges on Free-to-Air Channels: Report
  4. NASA Finally Bids Adieu to Opportunity, the Mars Rover That Kept Going
  5. Amazon Prime Video Announces 7 New, Returning Series From India
  6. WhatsApp Update Overhauls Settings Section, Shows Network Usage Info
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Receiving OxygenOS Update With Google Duo Integration
  8. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Decide Who Can Add Them to Groups
  9. Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Sensor to Launch in India Soon
  10. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Fourth Time in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.