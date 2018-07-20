At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Netflix provided a release date – September 7, 2018 – and a teaser trailer for Iron Fist season 2, giving us our first look at what the Marvel hero with a glowing fist Danny Rand (Finn Jones) will be up to in his next standalone chapter.

The first Iron Fist season 2 trailer is honestly just a release date reveal, with the only footage shown being a fist-fight involving Danny. The man from K'un-Lun says that a war is brewing in New York, and that it's his "duty to protect it". It seems like he's talking to someone who's not shown on-screen, as he adds: "If you won't put this war to rest, then I'll find a way."

Since the poorly-received first season, Danny has appeared in two more Netflix-Marvel shows: The Defenders miniseries alongside Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage; and as a guest star in the recently-aired Luke Cage season 2. A season-two renewal for Iron Fist was surprising given how poor the treatment was, but thankfully things have improved on that front.

Writers of both those shows have smartly dealt with Iron Fist's portrayal, with The Defenders confronting the character's flaws head on while Luke Cage further developed his dynamic with Harlem's bulletproof hero, making it the best episode of the lot. (The latter was partially also due to the middling nature of the rest of the season.)

The second season of Iron Fist was filmed during the winter months in New York, with Jones describing the seven-month shoot as "long and physical" in an Instagram post back in May. Raven Metzner, a writer and producer on Falling Skies and Sleepy Hollow, took over from Scott Buck in the role of showrunner.

Simone Missick, who plays police detective Misty Knight on Luke Cage, will guest star on Iron Fist season 2. It will likely give fans another peek at the Daughters of the Dragon-relationship with Jessica Henwick's martial arts expert Colleen Wing, who had a similar guest role in Luke Cage season 2, supporting Misty through a tough time in her life.

In addition to Jones and Henwick, returning stars include Tom Pelphrey as Ward Meachum, Jessica Stroup as Joy Meachum, and Sacha Dhawan as Davos. The only new main cast member that has been announced is Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness), who will play villain Mary Walker aka Typhoid Mary.

All 13 episodes of Iron Fist season 2 will release September 7, 2018. It'll be the third and final Marvel series on Netflix this year, following the second seasons of Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.