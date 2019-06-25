Technology News
loading

iQiyi, China’s Netflix, Looks Abroad After Hitting 100 Million Paying Subscribers

The service wants to distribute more of its self-produced content in North America, Singapore, South Korea and Japan.

By | Updated: 25 June 2019 10:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
iQiyi, China’s Netflix, Looks Abroad After Hitting 100 Million Paying Subscribers

iQiyi, China's answer to Netflix, intends to push harder into overseas markets such as North America and Japan after the video-streaming service hit a milestone of 100 million paying subscribers this month, a senior executive said on Monday.

The company, which has been locked in a cash-burning fight with Tencent's video site and Alibaba-backed Youku Tudou in China, wants to distribute more of its self-produced content in North America, Singapore, South Korea and Japan, where they were seeing growing interest in Chinese-language shows, iQiyi's President of Membership and Overseas Business, Yang Xianghua, told Reuters in an interview.

"Given more time, I think we can have a lot of opportunities in other markets globally," he said.

The company, which produces original TV programmes, reality shows, and online movies, announced on Saturday that it had reached the 100 million paid subscriber mark, which it attributed to its focus on acquiring viewers among the country's elderly and rural residents.

In comparison, Tencent Video said in May that it had 89 million paying subscribers respectively while Netflix in January said it had over 139 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.

iQiyi currently distributes its content overseas through tie-ups with local streaming sites.

A bigger push overseas could eventually see iQiyi go head-to-head with Netflix, with which it signed a licensing deal in 2017. Netflix's platform is currently not accessible in China but the US firm streams some of its content through iQiyi's site through that partnership.

Yang said the partnership was ongoing but expressed some concern about its longevity given the current trade war between the China and the United States, and Beijing's increasingly tight control over content in China.

"With the current environment and China's relationship with the US, this partnership is not very sustainable," he said. "There is a quota on how much content you can import and they are subject to censorship, so can only take it step by step."

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQiyi, China
Huawei's US Research Arm Futurewei Said to Be Building a Separate Identity
Black Widow Set Photos Reveal Florence Pugh Might Play Yelena Belova in Prequel Movie
Honor Smartphones
iQiyi, China’s Netflix, Looks Abroad After Hitting 100 Million Paying Subscribers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 8
TRENDING
  1. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
  2. Bill Gates Says Microsoft Losing to Android Was His 'Greatest Mistake'
  3. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  4. RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. OnePlus TV Tipped to Debut Soon
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Alleged Spoilers Leaked on Reddit, 4chan
  7. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone With Quad Cameras Showcased
  8. Raspberry Pi 4 With 3x Faster CPU, Dual 4K Display Outputs Launched
  9. BSNL, Jio Only Telecom Operators to Add Subscribers in April, TRAI Reveals
  10. BSNL Offering Free Access to Hotstar Premium With Its New Broadband Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.