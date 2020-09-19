Technology News
Disney+ Hotstar Offers Additional 30 Days With New Annual VIP Subscription During IPL 2020 Opening Weekend

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will allow users to live stream IPL 2020 matches.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 September 2020 14:25 IST
Disney+ Hotstar is the official digital streaming partner for IPL 2020

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar VIP enables watching exclusive Hotstar specials
  • The offer will expire once the IPL 2020 opening weekend is over
  • Hotstar automatically applies 30 additional days when checking out

Disney+ Hotstar is the exclusive streaming partner for IPL 2020 this year, and hours before the first match, the streaming service has announced an offer for all prospective subscribers. As part of the new offer, Disney+ Hotstar is offering one-month of additional access for all new VIP annual subscribers. This means that if users buy the Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription, they will get an additional 30 days of subscription for free. This offer has been introduced just for this weekend.

This new Disney+ Hostar offer was introduced by actor Rana Daggubati on Twitter. Daggubati shared a unique link that enables users to buy the Disney+ Hotstar VIP annual subscription with the additional 30 days offer. This means that users will enjoy 13 months of subscription and not 12 months as is the case normally. This is only applicable if the annual membership is purchased through this unique link over the weekend.

Once you click on the link, you will be asked for account details, and then the additional 30 days offer will automatically be applied at checkout. Users can pay through UPI, debit or credit card, or netbanking.

The Disney+ Hotsar VIP subscription is priced at Rs. 399 for the whole year. It includes live streaming access to Dream 11 IPL matches, IPL 2021 matches, English Premier League matches, Formula One matches, and more. It also offers access to seven multiplex blockbusters, exclusive Hotstar specials, dubbed Disney+ content, and Star serials before they get aired on TV. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership that is priced at Rs. 1,499 for the year also offers access to latest American shows and movies without ads and minutes after they are aired in the home region. It also offers non-dubbed Disney+ originals, shows, movies, and kids content.

Apart from buying the Disney+ Hotstar subscription separately, you can also opt for specific Jio and Airtel prepaid plans that are bundling annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP as well. A total of 60 matches will be played during the course of the IPL 2020 tournament starting today. The first match is taking place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

