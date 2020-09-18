Technology News
IPL 2020 Live: Disney+ Hotstar Adds New Features to Bring In-Stadium Experience to Your Home

IPL 2020 will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar starting tomorrow.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 September 2020 18:34 IST
Disney+ Hotstar is bringing new emojis, updated Watch’N Play social feed, and “Duet” videos

Highlights
  • Disney+ Hotstar will bring player emojis to social feed
  • The platform will offer ‘Hotshot’ selfies to cricket lovers
  • Disney+ Hotstar will offer IPL 2020 live stream on multiple devices

IPL 2020 is just around the corner and Disney+ Hotstar – the official digital streaming partner for the cricketing event – has brought a handful of new features to the platform to let cricket fans enjoy the tournament while staying safely at home. The matches during the IPL will take place without any stadium audience owing to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Disney+ Hotstar has developed an in-stadium experience through an updated Watch ‘N Play social feed to let viewers share their excitement and support virtually, while watching the matches live on the platform.

Disney+ Hotstar said in a press note on Friday that it had added an interactive emoji stream to replace the exhilarating roar of the stadium. The platform will also bring new player emojis that fans could use during the matches to express their love and affection for their favourite players.

Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar will also bring Hotshot selfies and Duet videos to let cricket fans express their feelings throughout the matches while staying at home. The platform has also promised to broadcast the best of Duets, shot by its users, on Star Sports.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream IPL 2020 matches live starting tomorrow. You need to subscribe to either Disney+ Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium to watch them on your phone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV.

You can get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for a year at as low as Rs. 365 using a credit card – or at Rs. 399 by paying through a debit card, UPI, Paytm, or netbanking. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, on the other hand, is available at Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year.

Jio customers can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with the Rs. 598, Rs. 499, and Rs. 777 recharge options – along with high-speed data allocation. Similarly, Airtel also has Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription bundled with its Rs. 401, Rs. 448, Rs. 599, and Rs. 2,698 prepaid recharge plans.

