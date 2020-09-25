India has three nominations at the 2020 International Emmy Awards, in three different categories: Arjun Mathur for best actor in Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please! in best comedy series, and Delhi Crime for best drama series. That makes it two nominations for Amazon Prime Video (Made in Heaven and Four More Shots! Please) with the remaining one (Delhi Crime) for Netflix. Mind you, the International Emmys are a completely separate event from the main Emmys — that took place this past Sunday — which honour shows produced in the US, have been established for much longer, feature a lot more categories, and are considered more prestigious.

The nominations for the 2020 International Emmys were announced Thursday in a total of 11 categories. Brazil and the UK are tied for most nominations with seven apiece, with Argentina and India following with three apiece. Australia, France, Germany, Japan, and Singapore have two apiece, while the remaining — Belgium, China, Colombia, Czechia, Italy, Israel, Korea, Norway, Thailand, and Portugal — with one International Emmy nominee each. Among series, just one has more than one nomination: the British factual drama Responsible Child.

For those wondering why Made in Heaven and Delhi Crime (both released March 2019) are being nominated now, that's because of the 2020 International Emmys' eligibility period: January 1 – December 31, 2019. Hence, Four More Shots Please! — whose nomination is surprising in the first place, given the show's many problems — has been nominated for its first season (released January 2019) and not the second season (released April 2020), which will only be eligible at the 2021 International Emmys.

The three nominations for India at the 2020 International Emmys are a step down from the four nominations at the 2019 edition of the event, where India ended up going home empty. We will find out if that changes on November 23, when the 2020 International Emmys are broadcast live from New York City. As with every other awards ceremony in 2020, the event will be online-only thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

2020 International Emmys nominees — the full list

2020 International Emmy for Best Drama

Charité: Season 2 (Germany)

Criminal UK (United Kingdom)

Delhi Crime (India)

El Jardín de Bronce [The Bronze Garden]: Season 2 (Argentina)

2020 International Emmy for Best Comedy

Back to Life (United Kingdom)

Fifty (Israel)

Four More Shots Please (India)

Ninguém tá Olhando [Nobody's Looking] (Brazil)

2020 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor

Billy Barratt, Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

Guido Caprino, 1994 (Italy)

Raphael Logam, Impuros [Impure]: Season 2 (Brazil)

Arjun Mathur, Made in Heaven (India)

2020 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress

Emma Bading, Play (Germany)

Andrea Beltrão, Hebe (Brazil)

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing (United Kingdom)

Yeo Yann Yann, Invisible Stories (Singapore)

2020 International Emmy for Best TV Movie / Mini-Series

L'Effondrement [The Collapse] (France)

Elis – Viver é Melhor que Sonhar (Brazil)

The Festival of the Little Gods (Japan)

Responsible Child (United Kingdom)

2020 International Emmy for Best Telenovela

Chen Xi Yuan [Love and Destiny] (China)

Na Corda Bamba [On Thin Ice] (Portugal)

Órfãos da Terra [Orphans of a Nation] (Brazil)

Pequeña Victoria [Victoria Small] (Argentina)

2020 International Emmy for Best Documentary

El Testigo [The Witness] (Colombia)

For Sama (United Kingdom)

Granni-E-minem (South Korea)

Terug naar Rwanda [Back to Rwanda] (Belgium)

2020 International Emmy for Best Arts Programming

Jake and Charice (Japan)

Refavela 40 (Brazil)

Vertige de la Chute [Ressaca] (France)

Why do we Dance? (United Kingdom)

2020 International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment

Canta Comigo (Brazil)

Folkeopplysningen [The Public Enlightenment] (Norway)

MasterChef Thailand: Season 3 (Thailand)

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds (Australia)

2020 International Emmy for Best Short-Form Series

Content (Australia)

#martyisdead (Czech Republic)

Mil Manos por Argentina [One Thousand Hands for Argentina] (Argentina)

People Like Us: Season 2 (Singapore)

2020 International Emmy for Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Programme

20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards (USA)

La Reina del Sur: Season 2 (USA)

No te Puedes Esconder (USA)

Preso No.1 (USA)