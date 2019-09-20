India has nabbed four nominations at the 2019 International Emmy Awards, thanks to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. All four nominations are in four different categories: Sacred Games for best drama, Radhika Apte in Lust Stories for best actress, Lust Stories for best TV movie, and The Remix for best reality TV. Mind you, the International Emmys are a completely separate event from the main Emmys, which honour shows produced in the US, have been established for much longer, and are much more extensive. The Emmys are also considered more prestigious. The 2019 International Emmys will be held November 25 in New York, unlike the main Emmys on September 22 in Los Angeles.

The nominations for the 2019 International Emmys were announced Thursday in a total of 11 categories. Sacred Games has been nominated alongside Brazilian drama 1 Contra Todos, the German-Luxembourgish series Bad Banks, and the British crime drama McMafia. Apte's company involves Jenna Coleman in the British mystery drama miniseries The Cry, Marjorie Estiano in Brazilian medical drama Sob Pressão, and Marina Gera in the Hungarian drama Örök Tél. Lust Stories will go up against Brazil's Se Eu Fechar os Olhos Agora, Australia's Safe Harbour, and Hungary's Trezor. That leaves Amazon's The Remix, nominated alongside reality shows from Argentina, Belgium, and the UK.

If you're wondering how Sacred Games has been nominated despite a lacklustre second season, that's because the 2019 International Emmys are honouring TV programmes that were released last year: January 1 – December 31, 2018. Sacred Games' nomination is hence courtesy of its first season, not the second, which will only be eligible at the 2020 International Emmys. That also explains the other three nominations as well, all of which released in 2018. The full list of the 2019 International Emmy nominees is available on the official website.

The four nominations for India at the 2019 International Emmys follow the single nomination at the 2018 edition of the event, courtesy of Prime Video's first original series, Inside Edge. In fact, Lust Stories (2) has more nominations than any other programme at the 2019 International Emmys, while Brazil (9) has the most nominations of any country. There is a fifth India-set nominee at the 2019 edition in “India's Forbidden Love”, Al Jazeera's flagship documentary Witness' look at honour killings in the country.

The 2019 Emmys will air live on September 23 at 5:30am on Hotstar, Star World, and Star World Premiere. The 2019 International Emmys do not have a broadcaster in India yet; they have never been shown live here.