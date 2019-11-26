Technology News
loading

India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners

Nawazuddin Siddiqui still got to celebrate, though.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners

Photo Credit: IATAS

Nawazuddin Siddiqui & McMafia team at the 2019 International Emmys

Highlights
  • 2019 International Emmys held Monday in New York
  • Brazil, Netherlands, the UK tied for two wins apiece
  • Different from THE Emmys, held in September

All four Indian nominees — Sacred Games, Radhika Apte, Lust Stories, and The Remix — failed to win in their categories at the 2019 International Emmy Awards, losing to the likes of McMafia (best drama), Marina Gera (best actress), Safe Harbour (best TV movie / miniseries), and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (best reality TV), respectively. A fifth India-set and Indian-directed nominee, India's Forbidden Love, Al Jazeera's look at honour killings in the country, lost to Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World (best documentary). That meant India came home empty at the 2019 International Emmys.

The 2019 International Emmy Awards were handed out at the Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel in New York on Monday night, in a total of 11 categories. The International Emmys are a completely separate event from the main Emmys, which award shows produced in the US, have been established for much longer, and are much more extensive. (The 2019 Emmys were given out in September.) Also unlike the Emmys, the International Emmys award shows in the calendar year. For the 2019 edition, that was TV programming released last year: January 1 – December 31, 2018.

Hence, Sacred Games' nomination at the 2019 International Emmys was courtesy of its first season. Theoretically, it can still be nominated next year. Still, one of its actors did get to celebrate — Nawazuddin Siddiqui — even as India failed to nab anything. That's because Siddiqui also starred in the British crime drama McMafia, which beat Sacred Games for the top prize. And though Netflix failed alongside, it picked up two wins elsewhere for best comedy and best telenovela. Meanwhile in terms of countries, Brazil, Netherlands, and the UK were tied for two wins apiece.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 International Emmys:

2019 International Emmy for Best Drama Series

McMafia (United Kingdom) — WINNER
Bad Banks (Germany)
Sacred Games (India)
Um Contra Todos [One Against All] (Brazil)

2019 International Emmy for Best Comedy Series

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos [The Last Hangover] (Brazil) — WINNER
FAM! (Singapore)
Kupa Rashit [Checkout!] (Israel)
Workin' Moms (Canada)

2019 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress

Marina Gera, Örök Tél [Eternal Winter] (Hungary) — WINNER
Radhika Apte, Lust Stories (India)
Jenna Coleman, The Cry (United Kingdom)
Marjorie Estiano, Sob Pressão [Under Pressure] (Brazil)

2019 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer, Şahsiyet [Persona] (Turkey) — WINNER
Christopher Eccleston, Come Home (United Kingdom)
Raphael Logam, Impuros [Impure] (Brazil)
Jannis Niewöhner, Beat (Germany)

2019 International Emmy for Best TV Movie / Mini-Series

Safe Harbour (Australia) — WINNER
Lust Stories (India)
Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora [If I Close My Eyes Now] (Brazil)
Trezor (Hungary)

2019 International Emmy for Best Arts Programming

Dance or Die (Netherlands) — WINNER
John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (United Kingdom)
Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure [Michel Legrand, Let the Music Play] (France)
Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas (Brazil)

2019 International Emmy for Best Documentary

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World (Netherlands) — WINNER
A Primeira Pedra [The First Stone – The Rise of Lynching in Brazil] (Brazil)
Louis Theroux's Altered States (United Kingdom)
Witness: India's Forbidden Love (Qatar)

2019 International Emmy for Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program

Falco — WINNER
Al Otro Lado del Muro
El Recluso
Magnífica 70

2019 International Emmy for Best Telenovela

La Reina del Flow [The Queen of Flow] (Colombia) — WINNER
100 Days to Fall in Love (Argentina)
The River (South Africa)
Vidas Opostas [Tangled Lives] (Portugal)

2019 International Emmy for Best Short-Form Series

Hack The City (Brazil) — WINNER
Dxyz (South Korea)
Luottomies [Wingman] (Finland)
Wrong Kind of Black (Australia)

2019 International Emmy for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (United Kingdom) — WINNER
The Voice Argentina (Argentina)
Taboe [Taboo] (Belgium)
The Remix (India)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sacred Games, Radhika Apte, Lust Stories, The Remix, 2019 International Emmys, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix India, Amazon India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10
Facebook Viewpoints Research App Pays People to Take Part in Surveys
Honor Smartphones
India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Series Set to Launch Officially on December 10
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Gets Call Waiting Support, Chat Screen Redesign
  3. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  4. 64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X High-End CPU Teased for 2020 Launch
  5. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  6. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  8. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  9. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. The Winners —
  10. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Cartosat-3 Launch Countdown Starts Ahead of Tomorrow’s Blast Off
  2. eBay to Sell StubHub for $4 Billion to Swiss Rival Viagogo
  3. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel, Optional AMD Ryzen Processors Launched
  4. Facebook Viewpoints Research App Pays People to Take Part in Surveys
  5. India Comes Home Empty at the 2019 International Emmys. Here Are All the Winners
  6. Redmi K30 Series Launch Date Set for December 10
  7. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Specifications Tipped on Geekbench; Laser Autofocus System Rumoured
  8. Netflix Steps in to Save New York's Historic Paris Theatre
  9. Intel Partners With MediaTek to Bring 5G Support to Laptops
  10. Google Fires Four Staffers Amid Protests, Accuses Them of Data-Security Violations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.