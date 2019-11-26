All four Indian nominees — Sacred Games, Radhika Apte, Lust Stories, and The Remix — failed to win in their categories at the 2019 International Emmy Awards, losing to the likes of McMafia (best drama), Marina Gera (best actress), Safe Harbour (best TV movie / miniseries), and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (best reality TV), respectively. A fifth India-set and Indian-directed nominee, India's Forbidden Love, Al Jazeera's look at honour killings in the country, lost to Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World (best documentary). That meant India came home empty at the 2019 International Emmys.

The 2019 International Emmy Awards were handed out at the Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel in New York on Monday night, in a total of 11 categories. The International Emmys are a completely separate event from the main Emmys, which award shows produced in the US, have been established for much longer, and are much more extensive. (The 2019 Emmys were given out in September.) Also unlike the Emmys, the International Emmys award shows in the calendar year. For the 2019 edition, that was TV programming released last year: January 1 – December 31, 2018.

Hence, Sacred Games' nomination at the 2019 International Emmys was courtesy of its first season. Theoretically, it can still be nominated next year. Still, one of its actors did get to celebrate — Nawazuddin Siddiqui — even as India failed to nab anything. That's because Siddiqui also starred in the British crime drama McMafia, which beat Sacred Games for the top prize. And though Netflix failed alongside, it picked up two wins elsewhere for best comedy and best telenovela. Meanwhile in terms of countries, Brazil, Netherlands, and the UK were tied for two wins apiece.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2019 International Emmys:

2019 International Emmy for Best Drama Series

McMafia (United Kingdom) — WINNER

Bad Banks (Germany)

Sacred Games (India)

Um Contra Todos [One Against All] (Brazil)

2019 International Emmy for Best Comedy Series

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos [The Last Hangover] (Brazil) — WINNER

FAM! (Singapore)

Kupa Rashit [Checkout!] (Israel)

Workin' Moms (Canada)

2019 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actress

Marina Gera, Örök Tél [Eternal Winter] (Hungary) — WINNER

Radhika Apte, Lust Stories (India)

Jenna Coleman, The Cry (United Kingdom)

Marjorie Estiano, Sob Pressão [Under Pressure] (Brazil)

2019 International Emmy for Best Performance by an Actor

Haluk Bilginer, Şahsiyet [Persona] (Turkey) — WINNER

Christopher Eccleston, Come Home (United Kingdom)

Raphael Logam, Impuros [Impure] (Brazil)

Jannis Niewöhner, Beat (Germany)

2019 International Emmy for Best TV Movie / Mini-Series

Safe Harbour (Australia) — WINNER

Lust Stories (India)

Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora [If I Close My Eyes Now] (Brazil)

Trezor (Hungary)

2019 International Emmy for Best Arts Programming

Dance or Die (Netherlands) — WINNER

John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (United Kingdom)

Michel Legrand, Sans Demi-Mesure [Michel Legrand, Let the Music Play] (France)

Ópera Aberta – Os Pescadores de Pérolas (Brazil)

2019 International Emmy for Best Documentary

Bellingcat – Truth in a Post-Truth World (Netherlands) — WINNER

A Primeira Pedra [The First Stone – The Rise of Lynching in Brazil] (Brazil)

Louis Theroux's Altered States (United Kingdom)

Witness: India's Forbidden Love (Qatar)

2019 International Emmy for Best Non-English Language US Primetime Program

Falco — WINNER

Al Otro Lado del Muro

El Recluso

Magnífica 70

2019 International Emmy for Best Telenovela

La Reina del Flow [The Queen of Flow] (Colombia) — WINNER

100 Days to Fall in Love (Argentina)

The River (South Africa)

Vidas Opostas [Tangled Lives] (Portugal)

2019 International Emmy for Best Short-Form Series

Hack The City (Brazil) — WINNER

Dxyz (South Korea)

Luottomies [Wingman] (Finland)

Wrong Kind of Black (Australia)

2019 International Emmy for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (United Kingdom) — WINNER

The Voice Argentina (Argentina)

Taboe [Taboo] (Belgium)

The Remix (India)